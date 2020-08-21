'I'm fighting for it'- Chris Wood eyes 20 goal Premier League mark

After his best Premier League campaign, Chris Wood has quickly turned his attentions to repeating his heroics for Burnley.

The Clarets kick off the new season against Leicester on September 20 – a tight turnaround after the Covid-enforced delays in the 2019/20 season.

The All Whites striker is all too aware of how significant his 14 goal haul was.

“My highest goal tally is for me, something that's extraordinary,” he told 1 NEWS.

“Not many people seem to do that on a yearly [basis], so hopefully I can continue that and go better this year."

Wood’s goals helped Burnley achieve a top-10 finish, although the prospect of breaking the 20-goal barrier is likely an even tougher accomplishment.

"I think if I did it for Burnley I'll need a statue back home,” he joked.

“That is something that would be extremely hard. That is a feat that is dream-worthy for me."

“You look at Harry Kane, he only got 18 this season. [Marcus] Rashford only got 17, [Raul] Jimenez, 17.