TODAY |

'I'm fighting for it'- Chris Wood eyes 20 goal Premier League mark

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

After his best Premier League campaign, Chris Wood has quickly turned his attentions to repeating his heroics for Burnley.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wood netted 14 times for Burnley last season, and is determined to go even better this time around. Source: 1 NEWS

The Clarets kick off the new season against Leicester on September 20 – a tight turnaround after the Covid-enforced delays in the 2019/20 season.

The All Whites striker is all too aware of how significant his 14 goal haul was.

“My highest goal tally is for me, something that's extraordinary,” he told 1 NEWS.

“Not many people seem to do that on a yearly [basis], so hopefully I can continue that and go better this year."

Wood’s goals helped Burnley achieve a top-10 finish, although the prospect of breaking the 20-goal barrier is likely an even tougher accomplishment.

"I think if I did it for Burnley I'll need a statue back home,” he joked.

“That is something that would be extremely hard. That is a feat that is dream-worthy for me."

“You look at Harry Kane, he only got 18 this season. [Marcus] Rashford only got 17, [Raul] Jimenez, 17.

“You have to be the top players in the league to get to the 20-goal mark. Don't get me wrong, I'm fighting for it and doing my best to get there, but it's a long way off. Hopefully I can get there but it would be a big occasion if I did."

Football
Chris Chang
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Scott Robertson reveals he's approached British and Irish Lions for coaching role
2
‘Getting busy’ - All Black jokes about lockdown with Silver Fern partner after confirming she's pregnant
3
'I'm fighting for it'- Chris Wood eyes 20 goal Premier League mark
4
Chiefs lose duo to Sir Steve Hansen's Japanese club
5
Football Fern Michaela Robertson becomes first woman to join all-male Wellington Phoenix training school
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Phoenix end A-League regular season with 3-0 loss to Jets
01:40

'Bills to pay' - Michael Venus heading to US Open with Covid-19, finances on his mind

Man United scrape into Europa semis thanks to extra time penalty

Champions League bound Italian club after All Whites skipper Chris Wood - reports