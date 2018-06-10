 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Football Ferns slump to 3-1 defeat to Japan in front of record crowd

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Football Ferns have slumped to a 3-1 loss to Japan in front of a record women’s crowd at Westpac Stadium today.

A Pirlo-esque pass from Japan’s Rin Sumida helped Mina Tanaka score in the 34th minute of the 3-1 win over the Football Ferns.
Source: SKY

With 7236 in attendance, the experienced Football Ferns played conservative football with Japan dominating possession for much of the match.

Japan opened the scoring in the 17th minute when White Ferns goalkeeper Erin Naylor could not stop a deflected shot from looping into the net.

New Zealand hit back shortly after Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita made an error at a corner, allowing Meikayla Moore to score.

Japan took the lead once again when Mina Tanaka scored in the 34th minute after a delightful pass from Rin Sumida.

Tanaka completed her hat-trick prior to the break after latching on to a nice cross. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
France's Remy Grosso (C runs into All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane (R during the Steinlager Series rugby match between the All Blacks and France at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 9th of June 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

'I'm also gutted that I didn't get to see u after the game' - All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi posts heartfelt message to injured Frenchman


00:18
2
Ryan Crotty was also very happy to see his midfield partner-in-crime back with the All Blacks in Wellington.

Watch: Hugs aplenty with Sonny Bill Williams poised for surprise All Blacks return

00:15
3
Jesse Ramien showed fans a glimpse of his talent with a brilliant long-range try which secured Cronulla’s win over the Tigers.

Watch: Sharks youngster's superb long-range try sinks 'Kiwi' West Tigers

00:45
4
Steve Hansen said New Zealand has always copped criticism from rivals .

'We've been called cheats for 100 years, haven't we?' – All Blacks coach on French criticism

5
Robert Whittaker, right, kicks Yoel Romero in the face during their middleweight title mixed martial art bout at UFC 225, early Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

NZ-born UFC fighter Robert Whittaker survives huge blow to beat Yoel Romero by split decision

02:37
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch interviews the new MP for Northcote Dan Bidois.

'There's no other reason to go into politics' - new MP entering Parliament wants to 'make a difference'

Dan Bidois said he has "always wanted to give back".

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 