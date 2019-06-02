TODAY |

Football Ferns earn first ever victory over England in World Cup warm up

1 NEWS
More From
Football

The Football Ferns have recieved a huge boost in their preparation for this year's FIFA World Cup, defeating heavyweights England 1-0 in Brighton.

Coming into the match ranked 19th in the world, the Football Ferns were huge underdogs against the third ranked Lionesses, having never tasted victory against England.

Forward Sarah Gregorious scored the only goal of the match, coming in the second half, on hand to rifle the ball home from close range after England goalkeeper Carly Telford could only deflect into her path for her 34th strike at international level.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Captain Ali Riley, coach Tom Sermanni and scorer Sarah Gregorious spoke to 1 NEWS after the 1-0 win. Source: 1 NEWS

    At the other end meanwhile, Football Ferns keeper Erin Nayler was a force to be reckoned with in goal, saving a barrage of attempts from England's forward line of Jodie Taylor, Fran Kirby and Nikita Parris.

    The Football Ferns will next face Wales in their final World Cup warm up match, before they travel to France - drawn against the likes of Cameroon, Canada and the Netherlands.

    Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England
    Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England Source: Photosport
    More From
    Football
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Spectators on a nearby balcony wear sandpaper costumes during the ICC Cricket World Cup
    Fans dress as sandpaper to taunt Aussies David Warner, Steve Smith in Cricket World Cup
    2
    The Reds claimed a 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
    Liverpool defeat Tottenham to win all-English Champions League final
    3
    New Zealand will face Argentina in the tournament quarter-finals.
    New Zealand get revenge against France on perfect opening day to Paris Sevens
    4
    The Hurricanes flanker was sent off for this dangerous shot on Daniel du Preez.
    Vaea Fifita shown red card for high tackle against Sharks
    5
    The Black Caps were on fire as they crushed Sri Lanka in Cardiff.
    Martin Guptill smokes ball into the stands to reach half century in Black Caps' World Cup opener
    MORE FROM
    Football
    MORE
    Tottenham's Christian Eriksen celebrates with Harry Kane

    Tottenham manager stays coy on Harry Kane return for Champions League final
    03:53
    Liverpool fan Jack Mabire and Spurs tragic Chris Chang assess their chances in Madrid.

    TVNZ FC: Champions League final special – Liverpool and Spurs going for glory
    00:15
    Erling Haland scored nine of Norway's goals in the record 12-0 win against Honduras.

    A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Norway U20 striker scores nine in World Cup rout
    Uruguay's Paul Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group C U20 World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Uruguay, in Lodz, Poland, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

    Junior All Whites lose final pool game to Uruguay, will play Colombia in under-20s World Cup playoffs