Football Ferns earn first ever victory over England in World Cup warm up

The Football Ferns have recieved a huge boost in their preparation for this year's FIFA World Cup, defeating heavyweights England 1-0 in Brighton.

Coming into the match ranked 19th in the world, the Football Ferns were huge underdogs against the third ranked Lionesses, having never tasted victory against England.

Forward Sarah Gregorious scored the only goal of the match, coming in the second half, on hand to rifle the ball home from close range after England goalkeeper Carly Telford could only deflect into her path for her 34th strike at international level.

At the other end meanwhile, Football Ferns keeper Erin Nayler was a force to be reckoned with in goal, saving a barrage of attempts from England's forward line of Jodie Taylor, Fran Kirby and Nikita Parris.