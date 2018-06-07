Football Ferns coming together for friendly against Japan with World Cup on the horizon

The Football Ferns are getting ready for their first game in the capital in almost 30 years.

They take on world No.11 Japan on Sunday afternoon and it seems the Wellington weather has given the squad a fitting welcome.

The team gathered today to train in wet, windy weather - the first time the group has assembled since in March, and since former captain Abby Erceg, who had only recently come out of retirement, quit for a second time.

Annalie Longo says the team isn't looking back though.

"She'll be a hard spot to fill but in saying that, we've got some young talent coming through," she said.

"It is what it is – I guess we've got to regroup and look forward and the main thing now is to focus on Sunday and the World Cup and beyond that."