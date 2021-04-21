European Super League in tatters after majority of clubs pull out

The controversial European Super League proposal appears to be over barely two days after it started, after England's so-called 'big six' backed out in the face of public pressure.

The day began with protests outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge prior to the club's Premier League fixture against Brighton, and finished with the proposed Super League in tatters.

Manchester City were the first club to pull out of the league, quickly followed by the remaining English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool.

Italian sides Inter and AC Milan were also reported to be out, as were Atletico Madrid. Barcelona were reportedly on the brink.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described the proposed league, which would have had no relegation as "not sport".

"It's not a sport if the success is already guaranteed. It's not a sport if it doesn't matter if you lose," he said.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger agreed.

“Absolutely we have to fight to keep football simple, understandable and based on merit and everybody has the same chance and dream to be successful.”

Monday's announcement caused a huge backlash from football fans around the world, and not everyone involved in the creation of the league has survived.

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward announced his resignation today, while there have been calls for other executives and owners to follow suit.

"I think it's a disgrace that such experienced people have behaved in such an amateurish embarrassing way, there should be many more resignations," former FA and Manchester City chairman David Bernstein said.

Only Juventus and Real Madrid have had no signs of backing out of the league.

Real Madrid chairman Florentino Perez, who was to become the chairman of the Super League, championed the idea when it was announced on Monday.

“We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world," he said.

"Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires.”

But his feelings were not reciprocated by the rest of the footballing world.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino warned players could be banned from the World Cup if they were to participate in the league.

"If some elect to go their own way they must live with the consequences."

But many players at top clubs were against the league too.

"I don't like it and I hope it doesn't happen," Liverpool midfielder James Milner said after his side's 1-1 draw with Leeds yesterday.

His opinion was backed by captain Jordan Henderson, who posted a statement on Twitter today that said: "We don't like it and we don't want it to happen".

"This is our collective position."

The likes of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Arsenal's Rob Holding were among others who have spoken out against the Super League, while Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy was all smiles after the announcement his club and the five other English clubs had pulled out of the competition.

"What a beautiful day for football," Mendy tweeted.

"Let's keep playing, let's keep fighting, let's keep dreaming. That's the reason why we do this!"

In light of the departure of the clubs, the Super League released a statement saying it would take steps to "reshape the project".

"The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change.