Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Anthony Hudson has stepped down from his position as All Whites head coach to seek different career options after an unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.
Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima, with the coach opting to head away for a new coaching adventure rather than staying on with the national team.

"I've enjoyed every second, it's been a pleasure and an honour to work with this team and to truly experience what it means to be a proud Kiwi," Hudson said in a statement.

"I am proud of how far the team have come in the past three years and I hope that my time here has built the foundation for future success. I have no doubt New Zealand has a great team that is capable of achieving big things on the world stage."

Hudson became the manager of the New Zealand men's national team in 2014 after resigning from his position with Bahrain.

He also had an overseeing role in age-grade representative sides with both the U20 and U17 teams going on to make the knockout stages of their respective World Cups in the same cycle for the first time in New Zealand football history.

The 36-year-old lost his first game at the reins in an a 3-1 defeat to Uzbekistan but rebounded to help the team claim the OFC Nations Cup in Papua New Guinea before the team went on to impressive performances in North America.

Hudson also led the All Whites to the FIFA Confederations Cup where he became the youngest ever coach in the history of the event (35) and secured New Zealand their intercontinental playoff with wins over New Caledonia, Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

One of the last great performances the All Whites had under Hudson will be the first leg of the playoff with Peru where they held their world No.10 opponents to a goalless draw in Wellington.

New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin said the search for Hudson’s replacement as All Whites coach will begin immediately.

"You only have to look at how far the team has come since the last Intercontinental Playoff against Mexico to see the progress of this side," Martin said.

"For the first time in history this year we were able to name a fully professional squad and that is testament to the work Anthony has done."

