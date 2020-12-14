TODAY |

World Test Championship to be shared in case of draw or tie

The Black Caps will avoid a boundary countback in the unlikely circumstance they tie the World Test Championship final with India next month.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today the playing conditions for the final, headlined by the fact the two teams will be crowned joint winners in the case of a draw or tie.

Many New Zealanders will recall the controversial conclusion to the 2019 World Cup, where England were awarded the trophy for scoring more boundaries, having tied with New Zealand in both the regular 50 overs and the ensuing Super Over.

However, while poor English weather may scupper part of the Test, the ICC have allocated a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the regular five days of the final.

The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day, with both teams regularly updated throughout the Test on how the day may be used.

The World Test Championship final begins on June 19 NZT.

