Williamson, Taylor centuries earn Black Caps Test series win over England

The Black Caps' have sealed a series-securing draw in the second Test against England in Hamilton after play was abandoned on the fifth day.

The Black Caps batsman scored his 19th Test ton before rain intervened in Hamilton. Source: SKY

The players came off the ground after captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor both reached three figures in the brief passage of play following unch.

Having gone to lunch on 96 and 84 respectively, both Williamson and Taylor were effectively racing mother nature to reach their hundreds with rain imminent after lunch on day five.

Williamson was the first to bring up the milestone, sweeping opposite Joe Root to fine leg for four to reach his 21st Test century.

The hundred extends his record of the most centuries by a New Zealand batsman.

At the other end, Taylor was under pressure to reach his milestone before the heavens opened.

As Root kept himself at the bowling crease, Taylor launched the part-time off spinner for four through midwicket, before two trademark sixes saw the 35-year-old move to 99, and then 105.

Jofra Archer was so confident he'd gotten his man, he was already celebrating. Source: SKY

The century is Taylor's 19th in Tests, second only to Williamson among New Zealanders.

The pair added 213 runs for the third wicket, pushing New Zealand to a 140-run lead.

However, once the rain began to pour over Hamilton, the resumption of play was always going to be in doubt.

The draw sees the Black Caps take the series 1-0, following victory by an innings and 65 runs at Mount Maunganui.

The Black Caps now head to Australia for a three Test series, starting on December 12 in Perth, also playing the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, and the new year Test in Sydney.

