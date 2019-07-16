TODAY |

Williamson, Ferguson and Boult chosen among ICC's team of the tournament

Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult are among the ICC's team of the tournament picks for this year's Cricket World Cup.

The ICC tweeted out its dream squad last night which featured three Black Caps, including Williamson who has been widely praise for his batting, leadership and sportsmanship.

Reuters reports the squad was picked by former internationals Ian Smith, Ian Bishop and Issa Guha, as well as writer Lawrence Booth and ICC's general manager of cricket Geoff Allardice.

The ICC's Cricket World Cup 2019 Team of the Tournament.
The ICC's Cricket World Cup 2019 Team of the Tournament. Source: ICC/Twitter

Tournament winners England had four players included - Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer - while Australia had Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey named.

India's Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah made the team, as did Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

Williamson featured alongside Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult in the lineup.
