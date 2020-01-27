TODAY |

White Ferns rolled for 115 in second ODI against South Africa

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's cricketing woes have continued today, with the White Ferns skittled for 115 in their second ODI against South Africa at Eden Park Outer Oval.

White Ferns' Bernadine Bezuidenhout is bowled against South Africa Source: Photosport

Fresh from a seven-wicket in the first match of the series on Saturday, the White Ferns were boosted by captain Sophie Devine winning the toss and electing to bat.

However, the New Zealander were rocked in the third over with opener Maddy Green out for just two.

Opening partner Bernadine Bezuidenhout didn't fare much bette, bowled by Marzianne Kapp as NZ slumped to 12/2 in the fifth over.

That dismissal saw the White Ferns' most experienced pair come together, with captain Devine joined by Suzie Bates. However when Devine was run out for nine, New Zealand's hopes of a big first innings score took a hit.

Despite Bates top scoring with 38 but New Zealand would lose regular wickets as they limped to 115 all out.

Kapp was the pick of the South African bowlers with 4/29 from eight overs.

South Africa will be aiming for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Cricket
