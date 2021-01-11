Wellington's Logan van Beek recounts unbelievable Super Smash catch - 'Dive and hope'

When Northern Knights all-rounder Brett Hampton lofted the ball towards cow corner in his side’s Super Smash against the Wellington Firebirds, he probably thought he’d done enough to pick up four runs.

Instead he, along with most in the cricketing world, were left in awe as Firebirds all-rounder Logan van Beek not only gave chase from long on, but managed to actually fly through the air to make a one-handed catch.

Beek told 1 NEWS the moment from Saturday’s match in Wellington was purely instinctual.

“I immediately thought, ‘run, run, run’ and I kind of, that last split second, I thought I was a chance,” van Beek said.

“You dive and hope for the best and yeah, it stuck.”

Van Beek immediately got back to his feet and begun celebrating the catch, knowing he’d just pulled off something special.

“I think last year when I took a couple of catches in the final, I didn't celebrate as much as I wanted to so this time I tried to milk it a bit more.

“The coolest thing is the little kids that come up to you and go, great catch, Logan, great catch’ and have a wee high five, or you sign the bat - that's probably the most special moment.”

Van Beek said he’s now trying to get the moment cemented in Basin Reserve folklore.

“I'm trying to campaign with the Cricket Wellington CEO to get that bank renamed to Logan van Bank”

And for any youngsters out there wanting to replicate van Bank’s efforts, he has a simple piece of advice to pass on.

“I had a coach a few years ago, he used to say when we'd do fielding training, ‘well if you pulled out of a catch or didn't try well you never know bud’.