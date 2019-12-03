TODAY |

Watch: Is this the worst drop in cricketing history? England fielder botches absolute sitter of a catch from Williamson

Source:  1 NEWS

A horror drop from Joe Denly has summed up a difficult morning session for England on the final day of the second Test against the Black Caps in Hamilton.

Jofra Archer was so confident he'd gotten his man, he was already celebrating. Source: SKY

With both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor bringing up fifties in their march towards a series win this morning, England opted to bring in fast bowler Jofra Archer in an attempt to break up the key partnership.

The move looked to have worked with Archer catching Williamson off guard with a change in delivery style, removing his front arm from his bowling action and getting the Kiwi captain on his front foot.

Williamson offered up a limp shot to midwicket - an easy catch for Denly who was standing waiting with both hands waiting and his eyes squarely on the ball.

The wicket looked certain - so certain that Archer turned away from Denly and started to celebrate Williamson's dismissal.

But then the young paceman turned around and saw the ball on the grass and Denly's hands empty.

The English batsman failed to take control of the ball as it arrived in his hands and he could only watch as it slipped through his fingers and on to the ground.

Archer's celebrations quickly turned to heartbroken laughter as he walked away from the incident while Denly was left alone by his teammates to process what had just happened.

Williamson was on 62 at the time of the drop but has since gone on to 96 before leaving the field with Taylor - who is on 84 - for lunch.

The Black Caps hold a 110-run lead with eight wickets in hand and two sessions to go, meaning they'll likely secure a series win this evening with a draw after winning the first Test in Mount Maunganui last week.

