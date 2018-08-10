 

Watch: Pakistani bowler flips the bird at Aussie batsman after bowling him with wicked yorker

1 NEWS
Cricket

Pakistani bowler Sohail Tanvir made his feelings towards Australian batsman Ben Cutting known in today's CPL match, giving him a pair of rude gestures after dismissing him with a yorker.

Tanvir was caught on camera raising the middle finger of both his hands at Cutting after bowling him out with a yorker a ball after being hit for six.

The former Australian all-rounder made 15 off 14 balls playing for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the T20 tournament.

To make matters worse, Tanvir and the Amazon Warriors made light work of the Patriots in the match, winning by six wickets after chasing down their low target of 146 in 16.3 overs.

Kiwis Anton Devcich and Luke Ronchi had quiet performances in the contest with Devcich only adding nine runs to the Patriots' total while Ronchi was dismissed for a duck on the final ball of the first over.

Sohail Tanvir rubbed salt into the wound after dismissing Ben Cutting. Source: SKY
Cricket
Cricket
Cricket

