Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan snares wicket of T20 giant Chris Gayle early before denying Kings XI with superb death bowling

The Mumbai Indians have secured a vital win as they continue their pursuit for an IPL playoff spot after outlasting Kings XI Punjab by three runs this morning.

Chasing 186 to win, IPL leading run-scorer KL Rahul knocked three sixes and 10 fours for his sixth fifty of the tournament, but his efforts weren't enough as he was dismissed in the penultimate over to Jasprit Bumrah for 94 runs.

Mumbai moved into the fourth and final playoff spot with one round robin game remainng thanks to the win but before they face the Delhi Daredevils on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore can move ahead of them on net run-rate with a big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.

Mumbai managed 186-8 after being put into bat by Kings XI with Kieron Pollard scoring an even 50 off 23 balls.

Kiwi bowler Mitchell McClenaghan chipped in late with a quickfire 11 runs after smacking a four and six in the final over.

McClenaghan then added to his evening with the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle, dismissing the T20 superstar for 18 runs.