 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan snares wicket of T20 giant Chris Gayle early before denying Kings XI with superb death bowling

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Mumbai Indians have secured a vital win as they continue their pursuit for an IPL playoff spot after outlasting Kings XI Punjab by three runs this morning.

The Kiwi bowler has taken 14 wickets in 11 games so far this season for the Mumbai Indians.
Source: SKY

Chasing 186 to win, IPL leading run-scorer KL Rahul knocked three sixes and 10 fours for his sixth fifty of the tournament, but his efforts weren't enough as he was dismissed in the penultimate over to Jasprit Bumrah for 94 runs.

Mumbai moved into the fourth and final playoff spot with one round robin game remainng thanks to the win but before they face the Delhi Daredevils on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore can move ahead of them on net run-rate with a big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.

Mumbai managed 186-8 after being put into bat by Kings XI with Kieron Pollard scoring an even 50 off 23 balls.

Kiwi bowler Mitchell McClenaghan chipped in late with a quickfire 11 runs after smacking a four and six in the final over.

McClenaghan then added to his evening with the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle, dismissing the T20 superstar for 18 runs.

McClenaghan then held his nerve with some supurb death bowling to successfully defend 17 in the final over to give Mumbai the win.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
It's safe to say Karolina Pliskova wasn't happy about her loss to Maria Sakkari.

Watch: Enraged tennis star bashes hole in umpire's chair after wrong call ends run at Italian Open

03:58
2
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Simon Mannering of the Warriors is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

'My body will tell me what decision I'll make' - Warriors veteran Simon Mannering to make a call on NRL career

00:13
4
Michael Cheika said there is a perception that Australian rugby players and teams are soft and need to fire up.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says Aussie players are a 'soft touch', credits Kiwi teams for aggressive style play

00:15
5
The crunching played happened as his Visinia’s Grenoble defeated Oyonnax 47-22.

Watch: Former Blues player Lolagi Visinia lays on brutal tackle in French Top 14 relegation match

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Most read: 'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

00:30
Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.

Catriona MacLennan: The Law Society's heavy-handed action against me will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge

Catriona MacLennan had been under investigation by the Law Society after criticising a judge's decision in a domestic violence case. With that inquiry over, Ms MacLennan responds.

04:16
First Union’s Tali Williams says some workers are not aware that they’re entitled to be paid for all hours of work.

People on 'very low wages' not always aware of their employment rights, 'taken advantage of' by employers - union

First Union's Tali Williams told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a survey revealed 30 per cent of respondents say they’re made to work extra time, for no pay.

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 