Van Beek's spectacular catches helps Wellington complete sweep of men's and women's Super Smashes

Wellington has completed a clean-sweep in the men’s and women’s Super Smash competitions after Logan van Beek took two spectacular catches as the Firebirds beat Auckland by 22 runs.

After the Blaze beat the Hearts in a run-shortened match at the Basin Reserve, the Firebirds scored 168/7 in their 20 overs.

South African-born opener Devon Conway, who becomes eligible for the Black Caps in September, top-scored for the Firebirds with 49 from 37 balls.

There were also handy contributions from Tom Blundell, 25, Jimmy Neesham, 22 from just 13 balls, and captain Michael Bracewell, who scored 23.

Wellington’s attack then went to work defending the total, which Auckland’s captain Craig Cachopa called a par score after the game.

Hamish Bennett, the top wicket-taker in this year’s Super Smash, dismissed Black Cap Colin Munro for nine.

He would return to the attack to remove Auckland’s top scorer, Martin Guptill, for 60 but Logan van Beek can take more of the credit for the wicket.

The Dutch international caught Guptill’s flick at deep midwicket, before flicking it up to himself as he stepped over the boundary to his left.

Van Beek would pull off a mirror image of that catch to remove Ben Horne in the same over running to his left.