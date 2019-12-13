'Umpires need to step in' - Australia batting coach questions NZ's bowling tactics

Australian batting coach Graeme Hick is stoking the fires ahead of the Boxing Day Test against the Black Caps, calling the Kiwi bowling attack's tactics into question.

Neil Wagner. Source: Photosport

During the series opener in Perth, the Black Caps - led by Neil Wagner - employed a short pitched barrage against the Australian batsmen.

The tactic worked, with Australia's second innings seeing their top six batsmen all dismissed by short balls.

Australian captain Tim Paine likened the approach to the infamous 'Bodyline' series of 1932-33 that saw England utilise short pitch bowling and close leg-side fielders. That tactic has been illegal ever since.

The Kiwi quicks also implemented a tactic of coming around the wicket and bowling a leg-stump line, making it difficult for the Australian batsmen to score in their strongest areas.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, though, batting coach Graeme Hick called on the game's officials to monitor the bowling techniques being used against his side.

"I wondered if at any stage the umpires felt it was negative bowling," Hick said.

"A while ago if you bowled a certain number of deliveries consecutively the umpires would step in, especially if it was used to control the game.

"I wonder if that comes into play at all. There were quite a few consecutive deliveries a foot down leg side.

"There's another train of thought where the umpires need to step in. It's not my position to run the game."