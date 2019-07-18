Trent Boult reflects on World Cup final fielding mistake: 'Silly of me'

Black Caps seamer Trent Boult has opened up about his costly mistake during the final of the Cricket World Cup, having missed the chance to dismiss England hero, Ben Stokes.

As Stokes slogged a chance out to deep midwicket, Boult looked to have completed the catch to send the England dangerman on his way - only to accidentally step on the boundary, converting the wicket taking opportunity into six runs for England.

To make things worse, Boult could have thrown the ball back inside the field of play to a waiting Martin Guptill, a move that would have all but given the Black Caps a first World Cup.

Stokes would go on to finish 84 not out, as England claimed the World Cup after a tied Super Over on a boundary countback.

Speaking after arriving back into New Zealand this morning, Boult was quizzed about the incident.

"[It was] silly of me to not know where the rope was," Boult said.



"It was similar to the catch I got against the West Indies earlier in the tournament. They're quite quirky boundaries over there, they're not actually circles. [They are] kind of octagons and circles.