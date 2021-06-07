TODAY |

Trent Boult a possibility to play second Test against England after quarantine rules relaxed

1 NEWS

Trent Boult could be in line for a surprise return to the Black Caps side for the second Test against England this week, having been initially ruled out of the game by coach Gary Stead last week.

Changing quarantine rules in the UK meant Boult was able to exit quarantine earlier than previously expected. Source: 1 NEWS

However, a change in circumstances and, in particular, quarantine rules at the British border, have allowed the star fast bowler to join the camp earlier than expected.

"There's a chance [Boult plays]," Stead said following the conclusion of the drawn first Test this morning.

"A few things have changed since I initially said that [he wouldn't play] a few weeks ago.

"The British Government have relaxed their quarantine stipulations and so Trent is actually out of isolation probably three or four days earlier than we expected.

"We still haven't made a firm call on that. We'll give it the next 48 hours or so to let that run through before we can ultimately work out what we do with Trent in that second Test."

A leader of the New Zealand bowling attack for the best part of a decade, Boult has taken 281 Test wickets at an average of 28.02.

In two tours to England, Boult has taken 21 wickets at just 23.14, the best average in any country aside from Sri Lanka.

Boult's return could present the chance to manage the workloads of Tim Southee (42.1 overs at Lord's), Kyle Jamieson (41 overs) or Neil Wagner (40 overs) ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, with Southee perhaps the frontrunner to be rested.

"We have to manage all the bowlers," Stead said.

"Haven't had that conversation yet with Tim. He bowled really well, he's a work horse and loves the hard work. Again, a conversation we'll have with our support staff in the morning to see where everyone is at and scrub up before we make that firm decision."

The second Test at Edgbaston starts on Thursday night NZ time.

Cricket
Black Caps
