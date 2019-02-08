Top women's cricketers to earn financial windfall in new NZ Cricket agreement

New Zealand's top female cricketers will be able to earn up to $80,000 per year under their new player agreement with New Zealand Cricket, announced today.

A total of 17 players will be contracted to New Zealand Cricket, an additional two spots from their last agreement, earning a minimum of $44,000 per year. An additional $16,000 can also be earned in match fees.

The $80,000 top bracket nearly doubles the previous high of $48,000.

A further eight players will be centrally contracted in development roles, worth $7500, participating in NZC high performance programmes and domestic One Day and T20 competitions.

Players will also be able to play in overseas T20 tournaments when not involved in domestic and international commitments.

White Ferns captain Amy Satterthwaite hailed the new agreement, aiding in the development of women's cricket at the domestic level.

"I know people tend to focus on the White Ferns contracts but the investment in domestic and developing players is an important step forward for women's cricket in New Zealand," she said.

"This is an agreement that recognises the need to grow the game at grassroots and domestic level in order to produce White Ferns who excel on the world stage.

"This means all White Ferns can now ply their trade as full-time, professional cricketers as well as having the flexibility to participate in overseas leagues – which is a huge leap forward for all involved."