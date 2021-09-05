TODAY |

Threats made against NZ Cricket during White Ferns England tour

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand women's cricket team - the White Ferns - went into lockdown in England after a "threatening email", which has been reported as being a bomb threat. 

White Ferns' Sophie Devine. Source: Getty

ESPNcricinfo reports threats were made to team management of a bomb being placed in the team's hotel in Leicester and a bomb being placed on the plane they'd return to New Zealand on.

NZ Cricket says, however, the emailed threat did not specifically reference the White Ferns.

New Zealand are scheduled to play England in the third of five one day internationals on Wednesday.

The threats have since been deemed "not credible" according to ESPN and NZC, but security has been boosted. 

A NZ Cricket spokesperson told 1News the team is "safe and well".

The threat comes after the Black Caps cancelled their tour of Pakistan late last week after a security threat.

Cricket
UK and Europe
