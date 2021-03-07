Tactical changes pay off as Black Caps clinch series win over Australia

New Zealand have clinched a T20 series win over Trans-Tasman rivals Australia after a clinical performance in the series decider at Wellington's Sky Stadium this afternoon.

After two dominant performances by Australia in games three and four, the Black Caps came back to clinch the series this afternoon through some miserly bowling and big hitting from Martin Guptill.

New Zealand's tactics had been questioned in the lead up to the series decider, and it appeared as though the team management listened, making changes to both the batting and bowling lineups.

Out-of-form pace bowler Kyle Jamieson made way for all-rounder Mark Chapman, who provided some valuable overs of left-arm spin, as well as the important wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

New Zealand's bowling unit strangled Australia throughout, as the visitors limped to a respectable but under-par 142 from their 20 overs.

Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers, taking three for 24 from his four overs, while wickets were also shared by Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Chapman.

The Black Caps batsmen had struggled against spin all series, but a promotion to open the innings for Devon Conway - arguably New Zealand's best player of the turning ball - dampened Australia's tactics at the beginning of the run chase.

Conway and Guptill combined nicely, the pair putting on 106 for the first wicket before Conway fell in the 12th over for 36.

The wheels momentarily looked like they may fall off as skipper Kane Williamson fell the very next delivery, but Guptill (71) and Glenn Phillips (34no) guided the Black Caps home to a comfortable seven wicket victory with nearly five overs to spare.