Ross Taylor rewind: Watch electric moments from Ross Taylor's incredible series-equalling 181 not out against England

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson is staying coy on Ross Taylor's chances of playing in Saturday's ODI series decider against England in Christchurch, after the batsman's heroic innings to seal the series leveling win in Dunedin yesterday.

During his monstrous score of 181 not out, Taylor suffered what appeared to be a recurrence of the quad strain that sidelined him for the third match of the series in Wellington, putting him in doubt for Saturday's decider.

Speaking after arriving in Christchurch, Hesson said that his side were playing the waiting game with Taylor's fitness.

"Probably a little bit early to tell," Hesson said.

"He'll get assessed again today, but probably more so at training tomorrow.

"We'll give him a day or so to get rid of those aches and pains and then we'll make an assessment after training tomorrow."