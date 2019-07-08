Ross Taylor has come to terms with World Cup final loss but doesn't 'want to watch the game, ever again'

Veteran Black Cap Ross Taylor says he never wants to watch a replay of the Cricket World Cup final.

Taylor and the New Zealand side suffered a heartbreaking loss to England in the final after the game was sent to a "super over" because both sides scored 241 runs from 50 overs of play.

Taylor told radio station The Rock it's a match he never wants to relive.

"I don't want to watch the game, ever again," Taylor said.

"There were lots of emotions because the game had so many ebbs and flows - we were on top, then they were on top.

"For some guys, the result probably hasn't sunk in. I've come to terms with it, but it took a week."

Taylor revealed after England tied the scores on the final ball, he thought the game was over and they'd be sharing the title.

"I had no idea it went to a super over. I walked up to the umpires to shake their hands, but they said it was super over," Taylor said.

"The amount of ODI cricket I've played, I've never played a super over - that's usually for T20 cricket.

"If it rained for two days, it was going to be shared, so I was along those lines of thinking, but it wasn't meant to be."

The 35-year-old went on a family holiday in France after the tournament but despite his best efforts, couldn't escape the result.

"The family and I went to France, so it was nice to get away for a week, but we were outside the Eiffel Tower with the kids, and people were coming up and saying what a fantastic game it was.