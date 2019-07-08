TODAY |

Ross Taylor has come to terms with World Cup final loss but doesn't 'want to watch the game, ever again'

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup

Veteran Black Cap Ross Taylor says he never wants to watch a replay of the Cricket World Cup final.

Taylor and the New Zealand side suffered a heartbreaking loss to England in the final after the game was sent to a "super over" because both sides scored 241 runs from 50 overs of play.

Taylor told radio station The Rock it's a match he never wants to relive.

"I don't want to watch the game, ever again," Taylor said.

"There were lots of emotions because the game had so many ebbs and flows - we were on top, then they were on top.

"For some guys, the result probably hasn't sunk in. I've come to terms with it, but it took a week."

Taylor revealed after England tied the scores on the final ball, he thought the game was over and they'd be sharing the title.

"I had no idea it went to a super over. I walked up to the umpires to shake their hands, but they said it was super over," Taylor said.

"The amount of ODI cricket I've played, I've never played a super over - that's usually for T20 cricket.

"If it rained for two days, it was going to be shared, so I was along those lines of thinking, but it wasn't meant to be."

The 35-year-old went on a family holiday in France after the tournament but despite his best efforts, couldn't escape the result.

"The family and I went to France, so it was nice to get away for a week, but we were outside the Eiffel Tower with the kids, and people were coming up and saying what a fantastic game it was.

"I couldn't get away from it. It would have been nice to say World Champions, but I'm proud of the team the way they went about it, and the support from the New Zealand public was amazing."

Taylor said he's just looking forward to the big moment.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:10
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
2
South Africa's Willie le Roux celebrates the final whistle as Springboks celebrate their 36-34 win over the All Blacks
Springboks unleash strongest team to face All Blacks in Wellington
3
The All Blacks backline iss combining experience and experimentation for their clash with the Springboks.
Beauden Barrett shifts to fullback, Richie Mo'unga named at No. 10 and SBW returns for All Blacks' clash with Springboks
4
Kristof Milak became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.
Hungarian teen smashes Michael Phelps' 10-year-old record in 200m butterfly final at world champs
5
A return to the old domestic structure could be seen again, says Jennie Wyllie.
Trans-Tasman netball league 'on the table' hints Netball NZ boss
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
04:19
The Prime Minister opened Parliament on a positive note today.

'This team is an inspiration' - politicians unite across the aisle to congratulate Silver Ferns and Black Caps' achievements
Bowler Trent Boult goes back to his mark as umpire Kumar Dharmasena signals six runs off a Ben Stokes deflection (a boundary plus two runs) in the final moments of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo: Graham Morris (Tel: +44(0)7860 202920 Email: sales@cricketpix.com) 14/07/19

Cricket World Cup umpire admits error in final that gave England extra run, but says he'll 'never regret' it
02:10
1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent Joy Reid talked to fans leaving the stadium after the World Cup win.

'Their heart and soul went into that' - How the PM, a Black Cap, and more reacted to Silver Ferns' triumph

'I don't think it's fair' - England skipper still perplexed by World Cup win