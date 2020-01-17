TODAY |

Richie McCaw robbed of certain LBW in Black Clash T20

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was robbed of a certain wicket in the Black Clash T20, trapping ex-Black Caps batsman Nathan Astle in front.

With Team Cricket losing their captain Stephen Fleming in the first over, bowled by Jordie Barrett, McCaw took the new ball from the other end.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks legend should have had Nathan Astle out in his first over. Source: 1 NEWS

Steaming in to Astle, the left-arm seamer McCaw managed to get the ball to shape back in to the right hander, hitting him flush on the front pad.

However, things wouldn't go Team Rugby's way, with umpire Billy Bowden somehow deeming the appeal not out, leaving McCaw and his teammates scratching their heads.

Team Cricket would go on to post a meagre 117/5 from their 20 overs, Mathew Sinclair top scoring with an unbeaten 60.

Cricket
All Blacks
