Rain likely to play a factor as Black Caps square off with India in World Cup semi final

Rain will likely play a factor in the Black Caps' Cricket World Cup semi final against India in Manchester tonight.

The all important game gets underway at 9.30pm New Zealand time, 10.30am local time.

The UK Met Office has a 50 per cent chance of showers at 12pm and 2pm, increasing to a 90 per cent chance of rain from 3pm till 5pm.

The Black caps have won the toss and will be batting first.

Conditions weren't favourable when the two teams were last due to meet in the competition, with the game being rained out and the points shared.

Teams need to complete at least 20 overs each for a result to take place.

If the game is washed out a reserve day is in place tomorrow. The forecast is looking better for the reserve day, with only a 10 per cent chance of rain, according to the Met Office.