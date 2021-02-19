Overnight millionaire Kyle Jamieson becomes most expensive Kiwi cricketer ever after IPL bidding war

Kyle Jamieson has become an overnight millionare, snaffled up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a cool $2.86 million dollars.

The eye-watering sum makes him the most expensive New Zealander ever sold in an Indian Premier League auction.

The two-metre-tall allrounder was at the centre of a bidding war, with the Dehli Capitals and Punjab Kings XI both fighting over Jamieson's signature.

Jimmy Neesham ($95,000) and Adam Milne ($610,000) were also picked up by defending champions Mumbai Indians and team up with Trent Boult.

It means there are now eight New Zealanders playing in the IPL.