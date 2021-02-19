Overnight millionaire Kyle Jamieson becomes most expensive Kiwi cricketer ever after IPL bidding war

Kyle Jamieson has become an overnight millionare, snaffled up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a cool $2.86 million dollars.
The eye-watering sum makes him the most expensive New Zealander ever sold in an Indian Premier League auction.
The two-metre-tall allrounder was at the centre of a bidding war, with the Dehli Capitals and Punjab Kings XI both fighting over Jamieson's signature.
Jimmy Neesham ($95,000) and Adam Milne ($610,000) were also picked up by defending champions Mumbai Indians and team up with Trent Boult.
It means there are now eight New Zealanders playing in the IPL.
Jamieson didn't fetch the highest price of the night, though. That honour went to South Africa's Chris Morris, who went to the Rajasthan Royals for $3.1 million.