NZC gutted to lose Hesson so close to World Cup – 'We tried to persuade him to stay'

His appointment caught everyone off guard in 2012, now Mike Hesson's resignation as Black Caps coach is just as big a surprise.

The realisation it was time to stand aside came to the 43-year-old in just the past few weeks.

"I got a bit emotional because it actually means a lot to me, you know," he said.

"I love New Zealand cricket, I love the Black Caps and it's six years of my life I've absolutely thrived on and I wouldn't want it any other way."

Hesson divided the cricketing public early in his tenure with the controversial captaincy change from Ross Taylor to Brendon McCullum but he leaves as one of New Zealand's most successful coaches.

He took New Zealand to its first ever world cup final, a first ever series win in South Africa and a 10-match winning streak twice during his reign.

It’s no wonder NZC bosses tried to change his mind.

"We've had lots of chats with Mike over the last week to see whether we could persuade him to stay on for the 12 months," NZC chief executive David White said.

"But Mike being the person that he is he is 100 per cent or nothing and we respect that."

With just under a year until the World Cup in the UK, It leaves the Black Caps with little time to find Hesson's replacement.

White said the search had already started.

"We've got an open mind but I think as New Zealanders our preference would be for a New Zealander."

Former captain Stephen Fleming or current batting coach Fraig McMillan spring have been suggested as has a split set-up across the formats.