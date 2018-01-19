Martin Guptill century in fifth ODI anchors Black Caps' 5-0 series sweep over Pakistan

The Black Caps have defeated Pakistan by 15 runs at the Basin Reserve, sealing a 5-0 clean sweep of the One Day International series.

6:52pm: NZ win by 15 runs

WICKET! That's it! A slower bouncer from Henry has Raes looking to pull but he doesn't get it! Ferguson takes the catch. New Zealand win by 15 runs to take the series 5-0.

6:48pm: 48 overs, PAK 249/9 - Yamin 25*, Raes 5*

Right then, Pakistan need 23 runs from the last two overs, Henry and Southee will have the last two overs.

Pakistan need 23 runs from two overs with one wicket in hand.

6:39pm: 46.2 overs, PAK 235/9 - Yamin 19*, Raes 0*

WICKET! Ferguson cleans up Nawaz! The left hander looks to swing this out of the ground, but the raw pace of Ferguson leaves him with no chance. He goes clean bowled for 23. Rumman Raes the last man.

Pakistan need 37 runs from 3.4 overs with one wicket in hand.

6:31pm: 45 overs, PAK 226/8 - Yamin 17*, Nawaz 17*

Nawaz targets Ferguson! He hits a huge six over wide long on, and follows it up with a beautiful straight drive for four. The last ball of the over is late cut for four down to third man. Can Pakistan pull this off?

Pakistan need 46 runs from five overs with two wickets in hand.

6:25pm: 43.1 overs, PAK 202/8 - Yamin 10*, Nawaz 0*

WICKET! Faheem tries to keep the scoring up, swiping at Santner. Another top edge goes ridiculously high, but Southee sets himself under it and takes a very good catch. Faheem goes for 23 from just 15 balls. Mohammad Nawaz the new batsman. Santner with a chance at five wickets.

Pakistan need 70 runs from 6.5 overs with two wickets in hand.

6:18pm: 42 overs, PAK 187/7 - Faheem 12*, Yamin 5*

Faheem isn't going to die wondering! He hits a massive six into the stands off de Grandhomme's final ball. Pakistan's required run rate now over 10. Matt Henry comes back into the attack now.

Pakistan need 86 runs from eight overs with three wickets in hand.

6:09pm: 39.3 overs, PAK 171/7 - Faheem 2*, Yamin 0*

WICKET! Santner's got two now! He gets rid of Shadab with a slower delivery. Shadab tries to smack it straight, but can only manage a top edge that carries nicely to Nicholls at short third man.

Shadab goes for 54, Aamer Yamin the new batsman.

Pakistan need 101 runs from 10.3 overs with three wickets in hand.

5:59pm: 37.2 overs, PAK 162/6 - Shadab 52*, Faheem 0*

WICKET! Santner grabs the breakthrough! Haris Sohail tries to up the scoring rate, running down the track at Santner. He doesn't get the timing, sending the ball high into the Wellington sky. Matt Henry settles underneath it and takes the catch. Sohail goes for a well made 63, Faheem Ashraf is the new batsman.

Pakistan need 110 runs from 12.4 overs with four wickets in hand.

5:55pm: 36.3 overs, PAK 160/5 - Sohail 62*, Shadab 51*

Fifty for Shadab now! He ramps Ferguson down to third man for four to bring up his milestone. He gets there from 65 balls with five boundaries. This pair have now added 103 together as well.

Pakistan need 112 runs from 13.3 overs with five wickets in hand.

5:46pm: 34.1 overs, PAK 140/5 - Sohail 50*, Shadab 42*

Fifty for Haris Sohail! A fighting innings from the Pakistan left hander. He gets there from 76 balls with three boundaries.

Pakistan need 133 runs from 15.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

5:25pm: 30 overs, PAK 117/5 - Sohail 40*, Shadab 32*

Pakistan aren't lying down just yet, with Shadab looking to take the attack to Santner. The current pair have pushed their partnership to 60 runs from 78 balls, setting up for an attempt at a big finish - the only problem is that they've got next to no batsmen left in the sheds.

Pakistan need 155 from 20 overs with five wickets in hand.

5:06pm: 25 overs, PAK 95/5 - Sohail 31*, Shadab 20*

This pair are putting up a bit of resistance to the Black Caps' onslaught. They've added 38 from 47 balls. However, the required run rate is now starting to skyrocket, going past seven an over.

Pakistan need 177 from 25 overs with five wickets in hand.

4:48pm: 20 overs, PAK 76/5 - Sohail 27*, Shadab 5*

Mitchell Santner comes into the attack now - will we see his carrom ball again? The Kiwi spinner gives away just two runs from his first over. Twenty overs now gone.

Pakistan need 196 runs from 30 overs with five wickets in hand.

4:35pm: 17 overs, PAK 57/5 - Sohail 20*, Shadab 0*

WICKET! What a catch from Taylor! Safraz looks to heave de Grandhomme onto the leg side, but Ross Taylor inside the circle at midwicket flies to take the catch above his head to send the Pakistan captain back to the pavillion.

Safraz out for three, Shadab Khan replaces him.

Pakistan need 215 from 33 overs with five wickets in hand.

4:19pm: 14 overs, PAK 52/4 - Sohail 18*, Safraz 0*

WICKET! Ferguson joins the party! A wide ball from the fast bowler has Hafeez looking to cut, but all he can do is smash one straight at Munro on the edge of the circle. Munro has no problem with the catch, sending Hafeez on his way for six.

Captain Safraz Ahmed the new man in.

Pakistan need 220 runs from 36 overs with six wickets in hand.

4:01pm: 10 overs, PAK 34/3 - Sohail 8*, Hafeez 0*

Brilliant opening 10 overs from the Black Caps. Pakistan are in a right hole at the moment, however one partnershup could kickstart their fight back. Southee and Henry are unchanged in the opening 10 overs, with the latter decimating the visitors' top order. Colin de Grandhomme comes into the attack now.

Pakistan need 238 from 40 overs with seven wickets in hand.

3:50pm: 7.4 overs, PAK 31/3 - Sohail 5*, Hafeez 0*

WICKET! Three for Henry! Babar Azam's torrid ODI series is over, as he prods forward at a wide delivery fro Henry, taking the edge through to Guptill at second slip. Babar goes for 10, Mohammad Hafeez the next batsman. Pakistan in all sorts of trouble now.

Pakistan need 241 runs from 42.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

3:39pm: 5.1 overs, PAK 19/2 - Babar 4*, Sohail 0*

WICKET! two for Henry! Fakhar looks to go big, but doesn't get anywhere near enough of the shot, chipping a catch to Williamson on the edge of the circle who makes a smart grab moving backwards. Fakhar goes for 12, Haris Sohail the next batsman.

Paksitan need 254 runs from 44.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

3:29pm: 3.2 overs, PAK 14/1 - Fakhar 12*, Babar 0*

WICKET! Henry gets the first wicket! A fuller ball that moves away from Umar Amin takes the outside edge of the bat, carrying through for a low catch to Ross Taylor at slip. Umar walks for just two, Babar Azam the new man in - fresh from being named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

Pakistan need 258 from 46.4 overs with nine wickets in hand.

3:22pm: 2 overs, PAK 3/0 - Fakhar 3*, Umar 0*

Matt Henry with the new ball from the other end. Fakhar looks to pull the fifth ball of the over but Munro's dropped it! The catch went straight to him but it's been put down. Fakhar given a life on just one. Two from the second over.

Pakistan need 269 runs from 48 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

3:18pm: 1 over, PAK 1/0 - Fakhar 1*, Umar 0*

Tim Southee takes the new ball, Fakhar Zaman on strike.

The first ball of the innings is defended by Fakhar. The Pakistan opener struggles to beat the infield, before finally getting off the mark from the last ball of the over, swinging Southee down to third man. One run from the Black Caps' opening over.

Pakistan need 271 runs from 49 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

3:12pm

Pakistan will need 272 to ensure they take a bit of pride into the upcoming T20 series. New Zealand will be happy with their innings, but know that they probably should have pushed closer to 300. Pakistan's openers will be out in the middle shortly, as the Black Caps look to take the series 5-0.

2:39pm: 50 overs, NZ 271/7 - de Grandhomme 29*, Southee 14*

Right then, Aamer Yamin to bowl the final over. A misfield from the first ball has de Grandhomme and Southee coming back for three runs. Yamin responds with a perfect yorker to Southee next ball, no run. Southee walks across his stumps next ball, turning a full ball into the leg side for a single - de Grandhomme back on strike.

He drives to long off for a single, great final over so far from Yamin. Two balls to go, Southee on strike. He scoops out to the boundary and Umar Amin's dropped a tough chance, the batsmen get back for two. One ball left, Southee on strike.

He goes straight and the batsmen try to sneak two, Yamin can't get the run out and New Zealand finish with 271/7 from their 50 overs.

2:34pm: 49 overs, NZ 262/7 - de Grandhomme 25*, Southee 9*

OUCH! Faheem's in serious pain now, as de Grandhomme belts a straight drive straight back at the bowler. He tries to field it, but it's been hit so hard that Faheem is hit on the wrist. The medical team is out on the field tending to the injured bowler.

After a short delay, he's ready to continue. Things don't get any better for him, with Southee belting four over long on to bring the 49th over to an end.

2:28pm: 48 overs, NZ 252/7 - de Grandhomme 21*, Southee 1*

NZ bring up 250 with de Grandhomme belting Rumman back over his head for four! He digs out the final ball of the over for two runs. Two overs left in this innings.

2:23pm: 46.5 overs, NZ 244/7 - de Grandhomme 16*, Southee 0*

WICKET! Another one goes! Santner faces one ball, hitting it into the deep, he wants to push for the second run, but is caught short. Safraz takes out the stumps to see Santner run out for one. Tim Southee the new man.

2:20pm: 46.4 overs, NZ 243/6 - de Grandhomme 16*, Santner 0*

WICKET! Latham looks to improvise and ramp Faheem Ashraf over the keeper. He can't get enough bat on it, only managing a thin edge through to Safraz. The umpire gives it not out and Pakistan review straight away. Hotspot sends Latahm back to the sheds, confirming the edge behind. Latham goes for two, Mitchell Santner the new batsman.

2:12pm: 45.2 overs, NZ 239/5 - de Grandhomme 14*, Latham 0*

WICKET! Nicholls goes now! He swings a cracking pull shot out to deep midwicket, but Fakhar is waiting in the deep and does brilliantly to hold the catch. Nicholls out for one, Tom Latham the new batsman.

2:06pm: 44.2 overs, NZ 232/4 - de Grandhomme 8*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! Taylor goes too far across his stumps looking to paddle Faheem down to fine leg. He misses the ball, and sees it go crashing into his stumps. Taylor goes for 59, Henry Nicholls the new man.

2:05pm: 44 overs, NZ 232/3 - Taylor 59*, de Grandhomme 8*

Pakistan have started bowling very full to de Grandhomme, not letting him free his arms. Six overs to go now, Black Caps will be looking for at least 300.

1:53pm: 41.3 overs, NZ 215/3 - Taylor 51*, de Grandhomme 0*

Fifty for Taylor now! Another well timed innings. He sets the record for most scores of 50+ by a New Zealander, overtaking Nathan Astle. He gets there from 63 balls.

1:51pm: 41.2 overs, NZ 213/3 - Taylor 49*, de Grandhomme 0*

WICKET! Guptill goes now after reaching three figures! He looks to hit Rumman Raes over long on, but doesn't get the timing, spooning a catch to Hafeez. Guptill goes for a round 100, Colin de Grandhomme sent up early.

1:50pm: 41 overs, NZ 212/2 - Guptill 100*, Taylor 48*

Century for Martin Guptill! What an innings! He pulls Nawaz into the deep and gets back for the two runs needed to reach three figures for the first time since March last year. He gets there from 125 balls, with 10 fours and a six.

1:45pm: 40 overs, NZ 205/2 - Guptill 95*, Taylor 46*

Right then, the 100 partnership is up between the two as Guptill moves into the 90s. The Black Caps have moved past 200 as they look to go big in the final 10 overs. For Pakistan, a wicket at this point will surely bring Colin de Grandhomme to the crease.

1:25pm: 35 overs, NZ 174/2 - Guptill 80*, Taylor 30*

The batsmen are starting to put the foot down! Both have hit two boundaries in the last few overs, pushing their partnership to 73 runs.

1:14pm: 33 overs, NZ 157/2 - Guptill 72*, Taylor 21*

Guptill and Taylor still building for a big finish. An iffy moment for Taylor between the wickets, with his helmet coming loose looking for a run.

12:56pm: 29 overs, NZ 141/2 - Guptill 63*, Taylor 15*

This pair are continuing to build. Guptill is the key to a big total here, with the opener not out with 63. He's being well supported by Taylor, not out at the other end with 15. Their partnership is at 40.

12:38pm: 23 overs, NZ 122/2, Guptill 50*, Taylor 9*

FIFTY! That's the half-century for Guptill! Well played by him so far after Munro left early. He's stepped up and worked for these fifty considering he only has one 6 and four 4s to his name. Really has a chance to stamp his authority here and work towards the ton but he may want to pick up the pace a bit. Black Caps have really slowed things down in the past few overs and allowed Pakistan back into the contest.

12:20pm: 18 overs, NZ 103/2, Guptill 40*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Williamson departs after giving up the easiest of catches. He looks like he can't decide whether he wants to slog this good length delivery or tap it for the easy one - he ends up doing neither and it's the easiest of catches at deep square leg. Fielder hardly had to move. Uncharacteristic from the skipper. Out comes Taylor.

12.10pm: 15 overs, NZ 87/1, Guptill 29*, Williamson 17*

New Zealand slowly turning the scoreboard over as the Skipper and his opener look for options in this second block of 10. Only one four in the last five overs - it shows how defensive Pakistan are being after the early onslaught from Munro.

11:45am: 10 overs, NZ 66/1, Guptill 20*, Williamson 5*

That's 10 overs down and an impressive one for the Black Caps. Williamson taking a bit of time to build some confidence unlike the free-swinging ways of Munro. Guptill is looking for holes but the Pakistan defence is reading it well and covering him off.

11:27am: 6 overs, NZ 52/1, Guptill 15*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! NO! Munro goes one ball after he brings up a fifty partnership with Guptill! He's taken easily at mid-off after top edging Raees' delivery high into the sky. Positive start for the Black Caps, skipper comes out to steady the ship.

11:13am: 3 overs, NZ 28/0 - Guptill 6*, Munro 19*

SIX! Guptill comes to the party and he has LAUNCHED that! Timing is perfect and it's smoked straight down the pitch. That comes after Munro started the over with another two fours and suddenly the Black Caps are 28/0 off just three overs!

11:09am: 2 overs, NZ 13/0 - Guptill 0*, Munro 10*

Brilliant start from Munro and he already has two boundaries! Both of them are fours but they're already giving Pakistan headaches. His first is a clean drive to start the second over through mid-off and he follows up with the next ball sliced over point.

11:00am: 0 overs, NZ 0/0 - Guptill 0*, Munro 0*

We're underway in the Basin! Sun is out, it's only a light wind across the pitch (nothing like the first ODI here!) and Yamin will do the honours for Pakistan. Two slips in place to get things going for Munro.

10:35am: TEAMS

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham, 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Lockie Ferguson

PAK: 1 Umar Amin, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Haris Sohail, 6. Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Aamer Yamin, 9. Shadab Khan, 10. Mohammad Nawaz, 11. Rumman Raees

10:30am: TOSS

NZ have won the toss and elected to bat.

PRE-MATCH

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps are in the hunt for a 5-0 series win over Pakistan in Wellington today, with opener Martin Guptill assuring that the team aren't carried away by their current winning run.

After the five wicket win in Hamilton to seal an 11th straight win across all formats, the Black Caps can seal a series whitewash over the tourists with a good performance at the Basin Reserve.

Speaking to media today, Guptill said that his side are hunting a clean sweep.

"Everyone wants that," he said.

"Everyone in the team, the support staff, and I think around the country want to see us beat Pakistan 5-0.

"The motivation definitely is there."

Guptill also said that while the 5-0 scoreline is the ultimate ambition, the team won't be too disheartened should the tourists salvage a victory.

"We still won the series 4-1 didn't we?"

"While it would be great to win 5-0, 4-1 is still a series win - whatever happens tomorrow we're still going to be in good spirits going into the Twenty20s."

PROJECTED TEAMS

NZ: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Todd Astle, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Seth Rance