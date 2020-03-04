Lockie Ferguson sets sights on Australia after return from injury

After a calf injury ruined his start to Test match cricket in Perth at the end of last year, Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is fit and firing once again, named to return for the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Ferguson, 28, was this morning named as part of the 15-man squad to travel to Australia for the series beginning in Sydney on March 13.

His return sees a healthy battery of fast bowlers at the Black Caps' disposal, with Trent Boult and Matt Henry also returning to the limited overs side, alongside Tim Southee and breakout star Kyle Jamieson.

Speaking to media in Auckland this morning, Ferguson said that he's more than ready to make his international return, having proven his fitness in both the Ford Trophy (one-day) and Plunket Shield (four-day) for Auckland over the summer.

"[I'm] really excited to be back in the side," he said.

"Coming back from a pretty tough injury and quite a long one considering I've been good for the past two years.

"But I needed to take the time to make sure I was right, and fortunately I've played quite a lot of cricket now so [I] have that confidence back in my body."

With fast bowlers generally susceptible to muscle injuries like Ferguson had, the Kiwi quick has put the work in to make sure he's ready to go, starting with the Chappell-Hadlee series.

His most recent outing with the ball saw Ferguson claim match figures of 4/97 in Auckland's draw with Otago in the Plunket Shield at the end of February.

Ferguson also played his part in helping Auckland lift the 50-over Ford Trophy - also against Otago.

"There was a lot of communication with Steady [coach Gary Stead] and the powers that be.

"We sort of talked to make sure I have a lot of cricket, played the One Day final here in Auckland, which went really well, and then have had two four day games, which have been tough on the body, but good time on legs, getting that confidence back in my body."

Having been injured in his last outing against Australia, Ferguson is looking forward to picking up where he left off, out to atone for his restricted performance in the Black Caps' 3-0 series loss.

"My debut outing there wasn't great. Hopefully I can rectify that and get through the full game.

"The prep I've been doing has been really good. The body - for the most part - is feeling good.