LIVE: Henry strikes early as Pakistan begin chase of NZ's 271 after Martin Guptill century

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the fifth and final One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

3:29pm: 3.2 overs, PAK 14/1 - Fakhar 12*, Babar 0*

WICKET! Henry gets the first wicket! A fuller ball that moves away from Umar Amin takes the outside edge of the bat, carrying through for a low catch to Ross Taylor at slip. Umar walks for just two, Babar Azam the new man in - fresh from being named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

Pakistan need 258 from 46.4 overs with nine wickets in hand.

3:22pm: 2 overs, PAK 3/0 - Fakhar 3*, Umar 0*

Matt Henry with the new ball from the other end. Fakhar looks to pull the fifth ball of the over but Munro's dropped it! The catch went straight to him but it's been put down. Fakhar given a life on just one. Two from the second over.

Pakistan need 269 runs from 48 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

3:18pm: 1 over, PAK 1/0 - Fakhar 1*, Umar 0*

Tim Southee takes the new ball, Fakhar Zaman on strike.

The first ball of the innings is defended by Fakhar. The Pakistan opener struggles to beat the infield, before finally getting off the mark from the last ball of the over, swinging Southee down to third man. One run from the Black Caps' opening over.

Pakistan need 271 runs from 49 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

3:12pm

Pakistan will need 272 to ensure they take a bit of pride into the upcoming T20 series. New Zealand will be happy with their innings, but know that they probably should have pushed closer to 300. Pakistan's openers will be out in the middle shortly, as the Black Caps look to take the series 5-0.

2:39pm: 50 overs, NZ 271/7 - de Grandhomme 29*, Southee 14*

Right then, Aamer Yamin to bowl the final over. A misfield from the first ball has de Grandhomme and Southee coming back for three runs. Yamin responds with a perfect yorker to Southee next ball, no run. Southee walks across his stumps next ball, turning a full ball into the leg side for a single - de Grandhomme back on strike.

He drives to long off for a single, great final over so far from Yamin. Two balls to go, Southee on strike. He scoops out to the boundary and Umar Amin's dropped a tough chance, the batsmen get back for two. One ball left, Southee on strike.

He goes straight and the batsmen try to sneak two, Yamin can't get the run out and New Zealand finish with 271/7 from their 50 overs.

2:34pm: 49 overs, NZ 262/7 - de Grandhomme 25*, Southee 9*

OUCH! Faheem's in serious pain now, as de Grandhomme belts a straight drive straight back at the bowler. He tries to field it, but it's been hit so hard that Faheem is hit on the wrist. The medical team is out on the field tending to the injured bowler.

After a short delay, he's ready to continue. Things don't get any better for him, with Southee belting four over long on to bring the 49th over to an end.

2:28pm: 48 overs, NZ 252/7 - de Grandhomme 21*, Southee 1*

NZ bring up 250 with de Grandhomme belting Rumman back over his head for four! He digs out the final ball of the over for two runs. Two overs left in this innings.

2:23pm: 46.5 overs, NZ 244/7 - de Grandhomme 16*, Southee 0*

WICKET! Another one goes! Santner faces one ball, hitting it into the deep, he wants to push for the second run, but is caught short. Safraz takes out the stumps to see Santner run out for one. Tim Southee the new man.

2:20pm: 46.4 overs, NZ 243/6 - de Grandhomme 16*, Santner 0*

WICKET! Latham looks to improvise and ramp Faheem Ashraf over the keeper. He can't get enough bat on it, only managing a thin edge through to Safraz. The umpire gives it not out and Pakistan review straight away. Hotspot sends Latahm back to the sheds, confirming the edge behind. Latham goes for two, Mitchell Santner the new batsman.

2:12pm: 45.2 overs, NZ 239/5 - de Grandhomme 14*, Latham 0*

WICKET! Nicholls goes now! He swings a cracking pull shot out to deep midwicket, but Fakhar is waiting in the deep and does brilliantly to hold the catch. Nicholls out for one, Tom Latham the new batsman.

2:06pm: 44.2 overs, NZ 232/4 - de Grandhomme 8*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! Taylor goes too far across his stumps looking to paddle Faheem down to fine leg. He misses the ball, and sees it go crashing into his stumps. Taylor goes for 59, Henry Nicholls the new man.

2:05pm: 44 overs, NZ 232/3 - Taylor 59*, de Grandhomme 8*

Pakistan have started bowling very full to de Grandhomme, not letting him free his arms. Six overs to go now, Black Caps will be looking for at least 300.

1:53pm: 41.3 overs, NZ 215/3 - Taylor 51*, de Grandhomme 0*

Fifty for Taylor now! Another well timed innings. He sets the record for most scores of 50+ by a New Zealander, overtaking Nathan Astle. He gets there from 63 balls.

1:51pm: 41.2 overs, NZ 213/3 - Taylor 49*, de Grandhomme 0*

WICKET! Guptill goes now after reaching three figures! He looks to hit Rumman Raes over long on, but doesn't get the timing, spooning a catch to Hafeez. Guptill goes for a round 100, Colin de Grandhomme sent up early.

1:50pm: 41 overs, NZ 212/2 - Guptill 100*, Taylor 48*

Century for Martin Guptill! What an innings! He pulls Nawaz into the deep and gets back for the two runs needed to reach three figures for the first time since March last year. He gets there from 125 balls, with 10 fours and a six.

1:45pm: 40 overs, NZ 205/2 - Guptill 95*, Taylor 46*

Right then, the 100 partnership is up between the two as Guptill moves into the 90s. The Black Caps have moved past 200 as they look to go big in the final 10 overs. For Pakistan, a wicket at this point will surely bring Colin de Grandhomme to the crease.

1:25pm: 35 overs, NZ 174/2 - Guptill 80*, Taylor 30*

The batsmen are starting to put the foot down! Both have hit two boundaries in the last few overs, pushing their partnership to 73 runs.

1:14pm: 33 overs, NZ 157/2 - Guptill 72*, Taylor 21*

Guptill and Taylor still building for a big finish. An iffy moment for Taylor between the wickets, with his helmet coming loose looking for a run.

12:56pm: 29 overs, NZ 141/2 - Guptill 63*, Taylor 15*

This pair are continuing to build. Guptill is the key to a big total here, with the opener not out with 63. He's being well supported by Taylor, not out at the other end with 15. Their partnership is at 40.

12:38pm: 23 overs, NZ 122/2, Guptill 50*, Taylor 9*

FIFTY! That's the half-century for Guptill! Well played by him so far after Munro left early. He's stepped up and worked for these fifty considering he only has one 6 and four 4s to his name. Really has a chance to stamp his authority here and work towards the ton but he may want to pick up the pace a bit. Black Caps have really slowed things down in the past few overs and allowed Pakistan back into the contest.

12:20pm: 18 overs, NZ 103/2, Guptill 40*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Williamson departs after giving up the easiest of catches. He looks like he can't decide whether he wants to slog this good length delivery or tap it for the easy one - he ends up doing neither and it's the easiest of catches at deep square leg. Fielder hardly had to move. Uncharacteristic from the skipper. Out comes Taylor.

12.10pm: 15 overs, NZ 87/1, Guptill 29*, Williamson 17*

New Zealand slowly turning the scoreboard over as the Skipper and his opener look for options in this second block of 10. Only one four in the last five overs - it shows how defensive Pakistan are being after the early onslaught from Munro.

11:45am: 10 overs, NZ 66/1, Guptill 20*, Williamson 5*

That's 10 overs down and an impressive one for the Black Caps. Williamson taking a bit of time to build some confidence unlike the free-swinging ways of Munro. Guptill is looking for holes but the Pakistan defence is reading it well and covering him off.

11:27am: 6 overs, NZ 52/1, Guptill 15*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! NO! Munro goes one ball after he brings up a fifty partnership with Guptill! He's taken easily at mid-off after top edging Raees' delivery high into the sky. Positive start for the Black Caps, skipper comes out to steady the ship.

11:13am: 3 overs, NZ 28/0 - Guptill 6*, Munro 19*

SIX! Guptill comes to the party and he has LAUNCHED that! Timing is perfect and it's smoked straight down the pitch. That comes after Munro started the over with another two fours and suddenly the Black Caps are 28/0 off just three overs!

11:09am: 2 overs, NZ 13/0 - Guptill 0*, Munro 10*

Brilliant start from Munro and he already has two boundaries! Both of them are fours but they're already giving Pakistan headaches. His first is a clean drive to start the second over through mid-off and he follows up with the next ball sliced over point.

11:00am: 0 overs, NZ 0/0 - Guptill 0*, Munro 0*

We're underway in the Basin! Sun is out, it's only a light wind across the pitch (nothing like the first ODI here!) and Yamin will do the honours for Pakistan. Two slips in place to get things going for Munro.

10:35am: TEAMS

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham, 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Lockie Ferguson

PAK: 1 Umar Amin, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Haris Sohail, 6. Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Aamer Yamin, 9. Shadab Khan, 10. Mohammad Nawaz, 11. Rumman Raees

10:30am: TOSS

NZ have won the toss and elected to bat.

PRE-MATCH

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Black Caps are in the hunt for a 5-0 series win over Pakistan in Wellington today, with opener Martin Guptill assuring that the team aren't carried away by their current winning run.

After the five wicket win in Hamilton to seal an 11th straight win across all formats, the Black Caps can seal a series whitewash over the tourists with a good performance at the Basin Reserve.

Speaking to media today, Guptill said that his side are hunting a clean sweep.

"Everyone wants that," he said.

"Everyone in the team, the support staff, and I think around the country want to see us beat Pakistan 5-0.

"The motivation definitely is there."

Guptill also said that while the 5-0 scoreline is the ultimate ambition, the team won't be too disheartened should the tourists salvage a victory.

"We still won the series 4-1 didn't we?"

"While it would be great to win 5-0, 4-1 is still a series win - whatever happens tomorrow we're still going to be in good spirits going into the Twenty20s."

PROJECTED TEAMS

NZ: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Todd Astle, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Seth Rance