LIVE: Black Caps begin run chase against Pakistan in search of 11th straight win

Welcome to live coverage of the fourth one-day international between New Zealand and Pakistan from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

6:17pm: 5 overs, NZ 21/0 - Guptill 8*, Munro 13*

Guptill gets away with one! He charges Amir to try and go over cover, but doesn't middle it. The ball goes high, but none of the Pakistan fielders can get there. The batsmen get back for two.

Guptill gets a single from the final ball of the over.

6:06pm: 2 overs, NZ 14/0 - Guptill 5*, Munro 9*

Hasan Ali takes the ball from the other end. His first ball is smashed towards cover by Guptill, but is well stopped, the batsmen get two. Guptill gets a single to bring Munro on strike. The left hander picks up his first boundary by getting down on one knee and lofting Hasan to midwicket for four.

The next shot is even better! Munro drives on the up through cover for four to end the over.

NZ need 249 from 48 overs.

6:02pm: 1 over, NZ 3/0 - Guptill 2*, Munro 1*

Amir stars wide to Guptill, looking to get some shape back into the right hander. Guptill and Munro steal a single from the third ball for the first runs of the innings.

Munro takes strike now, he gets off the mark second ball with a cut that goes aerial, but bounces safely to allow the batsmen to get one. Guptill defends the last ball, but a misfield on the offside means the batsmen can get another single. Three from the first over.

NZ need 260 runs from 49 overs.

5:58pm

Martin Guptill takes strike, Mohammad Amir has the ball.

5:55pm

We're back and ready for the second innings. Safraz Ahmed leads his team in a huddle, they'll want to salvage some pride on this tour with a win tonight. New Zealand meanwhile, can seal an 11th straight win with a successful chase.

5:14pm: 50 overs, PAK 262/8 - Shadab 6*

Right, final over and Boult will bowl it. The first ball is pitched up and Hafeez hammers it for six! Second ball is a slower bouncer, good comeback from Boult to decieve the batsman. The third ball is smashed over the boundary once again! The fourth ball is a full toss that Hafeez hits for four through cover! Expensive over from Boult with two to go.

Boult tries a bouncer for the fifth ball and it's another six! Hafeez pulls and it goes into the crowd. Final ball coming up, Hafeez on 81.

It's a perfect yorker from Boult that Hafeez digs out. The batsman try to get a single, but Boult does brilliantly off his own bowling to run Hafeez out. Pakistan finish 262/8, meaning New Zealand need 263 to win.

5:08pm: 48.4 overs, PAK 233/7 - Hafeez 58*, Shadab 0*

WICKET! Another for Southee! A slower ball to Hasan Ali is hit into the deep, but the batsman can't get enough of it. He hits an easy catch to Guptill at long on. Hasan Ali goes for just one, Shadab Khan the new batsman.

5:03pm: 47.4 overs, PAK 228/6 - Hafeez 57*, Hasan 0*

WICKET! Boult gets rid of the dangerous Safraz! He pushes a ball across the right hander, that the Pakistan skipper tries to hit over midwicket. The ball is skied up in the air for Guptill to take a comfortable catch. Safraz goes for 51, Hasan Ali the new man.

5:01pm: 47.1 overs, PAK 225/5 - Hafeez 55*, Safraz 50*

Fifty for Safraz now! The Pakistan skipper gets to fifty as well. He hits Boult through backward point for a boundary to get there. His 50 comes from 45 balls with three boundaries, and three sixes.

4:54pm: 46 overs, PAK 208/5 - Hafeez 50*, Safraz 38*

Fifty for Hafeez! Another Pakistan batsman brings up his half century. Hafeez gets the with a single off Boult, having launched him over midwicket earlier in the over. His 50 comes from 67 balls. Meanwhile, this partnership is 78.

4:41pm: 42 overs, PAK 185/5 - Hafeez 41*, Safraz 8*

This pair have put together a partnership of 55 for the sixth wicket. Safraz is thriving as the aggressor of the two, launching Southee into the crowd for a mighty six. Hafeez at the other end is playing patiently, with 41 runs to his name. Pakistan looking for a big finish here to set any sort of defendable total.

4:18pm: 37 overs, PAK 152/5 - Hafeez 25*, Safraz 8*

Williamson completes his 10 overs, going for just 32 runs and taking two wickets. Great spell from the skipper.

4:04pm: 32.2 overs, PAK 130/5 - Hafeez 12*, Safraz 0*

WICKET! Another wicket for Williamson! Malik tries to launch him for a six, but can only hit the ball into the breeze. The ball holds in the air perfectly for Mitchell Santner to take the catch at long on. Malik goes for six, Safraz Ahmed in at number seven.

4:00pm: 31.2 overs, PAK 129/4 - Hafeez 12*, Malik 5*

Oh no! Shoaib Malik has come to the crease without a helmet on, he tries to pinch a single, but is sent back. Colin Munro throws the ball back towards the keeper, but hits Malik square on the back of the head.

This is nasty, Malik hasn't gotten up. The Pakistan medical staff are out on the field, he's gotten to his feet now. It looks like Malik will continue - and he's called for a helmet. To make things better for him, the ball went to the boundary after it came off his head.

3:50pm: 30.1 overs, PAK 123/4 - Hafeez 11*, Malik 0*

WICKET! No century for Sohail! He charges at Williamson, looking to loft him over cover. A tiny bit of turn for the Black Caps skipper sees the left hander skew his shot, sailing into the hands of Henry Nicholls in the deep. Sohail goes for 50, Shoaib Malik the new man.

3:48pm: 30 overs, PAK 123/3 - Sohail 50*, Hafeez 11*

Fifty for Haris Sohail! Another good innings for Pakistan. He gets to his half ton from 73 balls, he's never scored an ODI century, what a time this would be to get his first.

3:29pm: 22.2 overs, PAK 97/3 - Sohail 35*, Hafeez 0*

WICKET! Santner gets the breakthrough! Fakhar dances down the track to Santner bowling around the wicket, he moves too far down the pitch, yorking himself as the ball goes on with the arm and crashes into Fakhar's leg stump.

Fakhar Zaman goes for 53, Mohammad Hafeez the new batsman.

3:22pm: 21 overs, PAK 92/2 - Fakhar 51*, Sohail 34*

Fifty for Fakhar Zaman! Well batted from the Pakistan opener, he gets to his half-century from 68 balls.

3:07pm: 17 overs, PAK 76/2 - Fakhar, 45*, Sohail 26*

In a surprising move, Williamson brings himself on to bowl to the two left handers. He keeps it tidy as well, with just two singles coming from the over. New Zealand desperately need to break this partnership, which has moved to 65 from 74 balls.

2:50pm: 12 overs, PAK 60/2 - Fakhar 39*, Sohail 16*

Boult and Southee have been taken out of the attack, replaced by Ferguson and de Grandhomme. Ferguson's extra pace has Pakistan licking their lips, taking him for nine from his first over. Meanwhile de Grandhomme is unlucky not to strike in his first over, with Fakhar mistiming a ball over the infield to thrid man for four.

Fakhar gets a straight one from de Grandhomme, flicking it down to fine leg for anouther boundary, this pair have added 49 runs together.

2:42pm: 10 overs, PAK 43/2 - Fakhar 31*, Sohail 8*

Fakhar keeps his aggression up, now taking the attack to Boult. He's fortunate to get six for a top edged pull shot, but takes 14 from Boult's fifth over.

2:30pm: 7 overs, PAK 22/2 - Fakhar 16*, Sohail 2*

Fakhar Zaman is starting to break the shackles against Southee! He launches a stinging pull shot off the front foot, before a beautiful straight drive later in the over. He'll need to play a sensible innings if Pakistan are going to set a competitive total here.

2:19pm: 4.4 pvers, PAK 11/2 - Fakhar 7*, Sohail 0*

WICKET! Southee's got two and this time it's Babar! Next to identical dismissal, with the batsman slashing at a wide ball that moves slightly away from him. Latham makes no mistake behind the stumps. Babar goes for three, Haris Sohail the new man.

2:10pm: 2.3 overs, PAK 7/1 - Fakhar 6*, Babar 0*

WICKET! Southee strikes early and the Faheem Ashraf experiment has failed! A short and wide ball is slashed at by the Pakistan opener, who can only manage a thin edge through to Latham. The Black Caps doing the business early once again. Faheem goes for one, Babar Azam the new man.

2:07pm: 2 overs, PAK 7/0 - Fakhar 6*, Faheem 1*

Boult takes the new ball from the other end, Faheem gets off the mark straight away to bring Fakhar back on strike. He smacks Boult back down the ground from the fifth ball of the over for the first boundary of the day. Boult fires one in at the pads to finish the over for a dot ball, five from it.

2:03pm: 1 over, PAK 2/0 - Fakhar 2*, Faheem 0*

Tim Southee to take the new ball, Fakhar on strike. The first ball is on the money, Fakhar defends. The third ball is too straight from Southee, and Fakhar clips it off his pads for two - first runs of the day. Southee recovers well to end the over.

1:58pm

Ross Taylor leads the Black Caps out onto the field, today becoming the seventh New Zealander to reach 200 ODI's. Pakistan's openers make their way out to the pitch. Faheem Ashraf looks like he'll open up instead of Safraz Ahmed.

1:44pm

Kane Williamson says that he was looking to bowl first anyway, a good toss to lose then! Trent Boult will be looking to make inroads with the new ball, having easily been New Zealand's best player in the 50-over game this summer.

1:35pm

For New Zealand, Colin de Grandhomme returns in place of Todd Astle.

Pakistan make one change, Azhar Ali drops out for Haris Sohail - sending Safraz Ahmed to the top of the order.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro 3. Kane Williamson (capt), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

PAK: 1. Fakhar Zaman, 2. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Haris Sohail, 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Rumman Raes.

1:30pm

Seddon Park looks a beauty for cricket! The sun is shining and both captains are out in the middle for the toss.

Safraz Ahmed wins the toss and Pakistan will bat first.

Pre-match

The news is that conditions are overcast but play will start on time.

New Zealand may consider changes with the series wrapped up, with Matt Henry a chance to replace Lockie Ferguson while Colin de Grandhomme could come in for Todd Astle.

New Zealand has never won 11 consecutive international games before, they can set that new record with victory today, in what will be a special occasion for Ross Taylor.

He plays his 200th ODI at his home ground of Seddon Park, becoming the seventh Kiwi to reach that mark. Stephen Fleming, at 291, has the most one-day appearances for the Black Caps.

The toss is at 1.25pm, first ball from 2pm.

Teams (possible):

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro 3. Kane Williamson (capt), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Trent Boult.