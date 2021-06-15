TODAY |

Is Kyle Jamieson at No.7 the key to the Black Caps' Test championship final success?

Source:  1 NEWS

Every great Test cricket side needs an all-rounder – someone who takes wickets and scores runs with their unique skillset.

Jamieson is in line to play as an allrounder of sorts in the WTC final if Gary Stead chooses to retain a five-man attack including a spinner. Source: 1 NEWS

At first, not even Black Caps coach Gary Stead saw that possibility for rising star Kyle Jamieson.

“Hopefully we're in a position in the future where we can have discussions around is he good enough to bat in that number seven position,” Stead said just last December.

“I’m not sure he's quite there just yet.”

In seven short months, Jamieson has forced a change of mindset with Stead now admitting he’s tempted by the idea for the World Test Championship final.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in Kyle,” Stead said today as the team settled in to camp for the final.

“But right now we'll wait and see, it's one of the options on the table.”

Former Black Cap-turned-commentator Simon Doull told 1 NEWS it’s a brave move but one he sees happening.

“It needs to happen to get Ajaz Patel into the side and he needs to play in Southampton,” Doull said.

That evaluation comes after Stead partly cleared the way for Jamieson’s selection by already dropping allrounders Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell from the WTC final squad today.

If Stead wants Patel in there and to keep Jamieson as one of the four frontline seamers the choice is clear - Jamieson becomes the all-rounder in the place of Colin de Grandhomme.

The numbers back it up though; in just seven Tests, Jamieson already averages a staggering 15 with the ball and 47 with the bat.

“I'm not sure I need to see anything more,” Stead said.

“I guess it just comes down to the whole balance of the team.”

Cricket
Black Caps
