Kane Williamson still finding it hard to come to terms with World Cup finish - 'Someone's idea decided the final'

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is, like the rest of the team, moving forward from the Cricket World Cup and turning his attention to the new Test Championship, but he admits it's still a tough pill to swallow.

"Essentially, it's someone's idea that's decided the final rather than perhaps cricket itself," he told RNZ.

Williamson and his men missed out on the title to hosts England after their match was decided on a countback of the number of boundaries hit by the two sides in the final.

That ruling was made because after both innings, the two sides were even at 241 runs and even after a super over, the two sides remained tied when they scored 15 runs each.

Williamson said it was an odd way to finish the tournament.

"I feel for our guys but I feel for their guys as well, and probably all the supporters around the world.

"It's interesting but both sides, all players involved, have played so much cricket throughout their careers … and then here you are on the biggest stage and to be involved in a game where it's been decided with something that's so foreign is new to everybody."

Williamson and the Black Caps are now turning their attention to the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month which also doubles as their first matches in the ICC's new tournament, the World Test Championship - a two-year event where international sides earn points for any Test they play before the top two sides meet at Lord's in 2021 in a final.

Coach Gary Stead said the team could draw from the World Cup but it's time to look ahead.

"We should embrace that, we should remember it and also be proud of the efforts that we had over there but also keep moving forward to what's ahead of us now," he said.