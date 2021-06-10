Kane Williamson out of second NZ v England Test with injury

The Black Caps have confirmed skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England starting tonight due to injury.

Williamson will sit the match in Birmingham out to rest his irritated left elbow, an injury he's been managing since March.

Tom Latham will captain the side while Will Young comes in to bat at number three.

“It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

“He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

“The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18.”