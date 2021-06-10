TODAY |

Kane Williamson out of second NZ v England Test with injury

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have confirmed skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England starting tonight due to injury.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williamson will sit it out to rest his irritated left elbow. Source: Breakfast

Williamson will sit the match in Birmingham out to rest his irritated left elbow, an injury he's been managing since March.

Tom Latham will captain the side while Will Young comes in to bat at number three.

“It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one,”  New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

“He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

Kane Williamson. Source: 1 NEWS

“The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18.”

The first Test between the Black Caps and England ended in a draw after being affected by rain.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ngani Laumape takes parting jabs at NZR ahead of final Hurricanes game, reveals he was offered pay cut to stay
2
NSW destroy Queensland by record margin in State of Origin opener
3
Israel Folau's Super League contract set to be big talking point of court case with QRL
4
RNZYS members looking at legal options if Team NZ take America's Cup overseas
5
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:04

Black Caps take another look at plan for Trent Boult - 'We'll weigh up the pros and cons'

India cricket coach says World Test Championship final should be 'best of three'
01:04

Trent Boult a possibility to play second Test against England after quarantine rules relaxed

England fast bowler suspended from international cricket pending probe into his discriminatory tweets