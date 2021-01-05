Kane Williamson scores fourth Test double century as NZ captain's red-hot form continues

Kane Williamson has continued his impressive form by bringing up his second double century of the summer on a milestone-filled third day of the second Test against Pakistan.

The Black Caps captain notched his fourth Test 200 this afternoon as the Black Caps moved to 504/5, giving them a lead of 207 after Pakistan posted 297 in their first innings.

Williamson’s significant contribution comes after he featured in two other milestones this morning.

The 30-year-old became the third Black Cap to reach 7000 career Test runs in the first session of day three, joining Ross Taylor (7379) and Stephen Fleming (7172) in the prestigious club.

He also added a new entry to the highest Test partnerships in New Zealand history alongside Henry Nicholls, the pair taking third spot with 369 before the latter was dismissed.

Williamson’s effort follows his career-best 251 in the first Test against the West Indies this summer and his 129 in the first Test against Pakistan late last month.