TODAY |

Kane Williamson scores fourth Test double century as NZ captain's red-hot form continues

Source:  1 NEWS

Kane Williamson has continued his impressive form by bringing up his second double century of the summer on a milestone-filled third day of the second Test against Pakistan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williamson hit his second double ton of the summer as New Zealand put Pakistan to the sword. Source: Spark Sport

The Black Caps captain notched his fourth Test 200 this afternoon as the Black Caps moved to 504/5, giving them a lead of 207 after Pakistan posted 297 in their first innings.

Williamson’s significant contribution comes after he featured in two other milestones this morning.

The 30-year-old became the third Black Cap to reach 7000 career Test runs in the first session of day three, joining Ross Taylor (7379) and Stephen Fleming (7172) in the prestigious club.

He also added a new entry to the highest Test partnerships in New Zealand history alongside Henry Nicholls, the pair taking third spot with 369 before the latter was dismissed.

Williamson’s effort follows his career-best 251 in the first Test against the West Indies this summer and his 129 in the first Test against Pakistan late last month.

Williamson missed the second Test against the West Indies due to imminent birth of his first child, who he and wife Sarah introduced to the world on December 16.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Williamson passes 7000 Test runs, NZ brings up 400 in milestone-heavy morning
2
Mitchell Pearce's captaincy at Knights under threat after texting scandal that led to cancelled wedding
3
Southampton coach collapses in tears after team take down EPL giants Liverpool
4
NBA introduce stricter face mask policies after superstar put in quarantine
5
Australian surfer Mikey Wright leaps to rescue of drowning woman at Hawaii beach
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Jamieson dismisses Pakistani batsman with brute of a ball as he stars on opening day of second Test

Five Indian players in apparent Covid protocol breach after being filmed eating at restaurant
02:06

Black Caps on brink of cricketing history in second Test against Pakistan
00:43

Black Caps legend Neil Wagner reveals agony during incredible test victory over Pakistan