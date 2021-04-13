Kane Williamson, Amelia Kerr and Devon Conway dominate NZC Awards

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, White Ferns star Amelia Kerr and summer standout Devon Conway have been the big winners at tonight’s New Zealand Cricket Awards.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williamson’s incredible home Test summer helped him claim the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for the fourth time in six years, along with International Test Player of the Year and the Redpath Cup for first-class batting.

The awards came after Williamson amassed an impressive 639 runs in just four innings at an average of 159.

Williamson also found his way back to No.1 in the ICC Test batsmen ranks this summer where, despite bowler friendly conditions in New Zealand, he notched his top international score of 251 against the West Indies in Hamilton, then a Boxing Day Test century on his home ground in Tauranga, before adding another double-century against Pakistan in Christchurch.

Williamson’s efforts were instrumental in helping the Black Caps also reach the No.1 Test rank for the first time in the team’s history as they also booked a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final later this year.

“To adapt the way we did when put into bat most times [this summer] and then build partnerships and create first innings totals was really important to us,” Williamson said.

“It was a really special summer with strong performances individually and collectively.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kerr came away with the Super Smash and the International T20 women’s awards thanks to her impactful all-rounder performances and fielding efforts.

The leg-spinning all-rounder also played a key role in the White Ferns’ upset wins over Australia in Brisbane before Christmas and in Napier last month.

The 20-year-old averaged 51 with the bat at a strike-rate of 134 in the Super Smash and took 14 wickets - including a hat-trick for the Wellington Blaze in the Grand Final.

Fellow rising Wellington star Devon Conway made every post a winner in his first international season and was rewarded with the men’s ODI and T20 International Player of the Year awards.

The left-hander smashed 473 T20I runs at an average of 59, strike rate 151, with four half-centuries and a top-score of 99*.

Amelia Kerr. Source: 1 NEWS

Conway’s ODI form was just as dominant as he amassed 225 runs at an average of 75 in the three-game series against Bangladesh, including his maiden international century at the Basin Reserve in March.

Elsewhere, Amy Satterthwaite was named the women’s ODI Player of the Year.

After taking some time off to have a baby, Satterthwaite returned to the team to score 304 runs at an average 38, including a top score of 119 not-out against England in Dunedin.

Wellington Firebirds sensation Finn Allen was crowned the men’s Super Smash Player of the Year following his break-out season, which saw him plunder a league-leading 512 runs at an average of 56 and an incredible strike-rate of 193 - featuring a table-topping 56 fours and 25 sixes.

As revealed by 1 NEWS earlier this evening, Daryl Mitchell claimed the men’s Domestic Player of the Year award. He was joined by fellow Cantabrian all-rounder Frankie Mackay who won the women’s award.

Kyle Jamieson’s impressive form in Test cricket was also honoured as he won his first NZC Award - the Winsor Cup for first-class bowling.

Jamieson was a key weapon in the Black Caps’ Test attack this summer, snaring 27 wickets at an impressive average of just 12.

His summer performances included a Player of the Match 11-wicket haul in the final Test win over Pakistan in Christchurch.

Jamieson also claimed 20 wickets in just three Plunket Shield games for the Auckland Aces, including a memorable hat-trick at the Eden Park Outer Oval.

2020-21 ANZ New Zealand Cricket Award Winners

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal: Kane Williamson (Northern Districts)

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket: Jeff Crowe

ANZ International Test Player of the Year: Kane Williamson (Northern Districts)

ANZ International Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Amy Satterthwaite (Canterbury)

ANZ International Men’s ODI Player of the Year: Devon Conway (Wellington)

ANZ International Women’s T20 Player of the Year: Amelia Kerr (Wellington)

ANZ International Men’s T20 Player of the Year: Devon Conway (Wellington)

Women’s Domestic Player of the Year: Frankie Mackay (Canterbury)

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year: Daryl Mitchell (Canterbury)

Women’s Dream11 Super Smash Player of the Year: Amelia Kerr (Wellington)

Men’s Dream11 Super Smash Player of the Year: Finn Allen (Wellington)

The Redpath Cup for first-class batting: Kane Williamson (Northern Districts)

The Ruth Martin Cup for women’s domestic batting: Kate Ebrahim (Canterbury)

The Winsor Cup for first-class bowling: Kyle Jamieson (Auckland)

The Phyl Blackler Cup for women’s domestic bowling: Sarah Asmussen (Canterbury)