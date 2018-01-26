 

'It's a win-win for me' – Colin Munro unfazed ahead of IPL auction

Black Caps opening batsman Colin Munro says he's unfazed about his potential sale in the upcoming Indian Premier League auction, ahead of what could be the biggest payday of his career.

The Black Caps' star is in hot demand and could be in line for a lucrative payday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Munro, 30, is the number one ranked Twenty20 batsman in the world, expected to be in high demand at the annual player auction in Bangalore tomorrow.

However, while most players would be nervous to learn their fate, Munro is relaxed at the proposition of acquiring an IPL contract - not even planning on following the auction.

"I reckon I'll go out for dinner with my wife and kids," he told 1 NEWS.

"Whatever happens, happens."

The explosive left hander says he's also not concerned if he's one of many star players to go unsold.

"If I get rewarded for some good performances then so be it."

"If not, then I've got two weeks at home with the family, it's a win-win for me."

The 2018 Indian Premier League auction begins tomorrow at 4:30pm NZT.

