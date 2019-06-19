TODAY |

Ish Sodhi congratulated by Black Caps teammates ahead of World Cup debut

The Black Caps appear to have given away a surprise selection for tonight's Cricket World Cup clash with South Africa in Birmingham - with spinner Ish Sodhi congratulated by teammates in training overnight.

Sodhi, 26, appears to be in the frame for his World Cup debut, as the Black Caps weigh up playing two spinners to face the Proteas.

South Africa's apparent weakness to spin - exposed in their 21-run defeat to Bangladesh earlier in the tournament - appears to have given Sodhi the nod for tonight's clash, with one of Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme or Matt Henry to miss out on the final XI.

Sodhi is no stranger to English conditions, having played two stints for Nottinghamshire in the domestic T20 Blast.

The Black Caps face South Africa at Edgbaston at 9:30pm NZT.

Black Caps XI (predicted): 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Lockie Ferguson/Matt Henry, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

