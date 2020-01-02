TODAY |

'Hope the Kiwis don't come back' - Aussie writer tears into Black Caps after thrashing

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps' huge Test series loss to Australia has been picked apart by local media, slamming the Kiwi side's dismal showing over the last month.

Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

With defeats coming by 296-runs in Perth, 247-runs in Melbourne, and 279-runs in Sydney, the Black Caps head back to home soil with their tails between their legs, now hastily preparing for their next contest against world number one India.

Arriving in Australia anticipating a series to remember, including a first Boxing Day Test in 32 years, the Black Caps looked nothing like the number two ranked side in the world, slipping to number three in the aftermath, overtaken by their conquerors.

Writing for Fox Sports, cricket scribe Tom Morris didn't hold back in his assessment of Australia's whitewashing of the Black Caps.

Read more:
Gary Stead admits Black Caps' confidence taken 'bit of a knock' after Test series loss to Aussies

"For all New Zealand's endeavour, good bloke-ness, right attitude, friendly nature and Neil Wagner, cricket fans will hope the Kiwis don't come back until they can offer more of a contest," Morris says.

Black Caps hopeful of avoiding another 32-year wait for next Australia series

"They've been badly humbled by ruthless Australian XI. If there is one thing Justin Langer's teams have always been, it's well-drilled. They deserve credit for their clean sweep."

'They kept coming' – Australia impressed by Black Caps' fight in series whitewash

"They simply weren't good enough – not even close – which was a shame because Test cricket needs close contests to prosper. Luckily for Cricket Australia, the next two summers will be blockbuster affairs with India and then England due to tour.

"But the sad reality of the summer is that for cricket lovers, it's been largely a no-contest."

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Extraordinary scenes as Stefanos Tsitsipas destroys racquet, injures dad, gets told off by mum in loss to Nick Kyrgios
2
Ross Taylor in tears as he explains how Martin Crowe instilled belief he could one day be NZ's highest Test run scorer
3
Serena Williams content but wanting more after straight sets win at ASB Classic - 'It's a great start to build on'
4
Jordie Barrett shows off big hitting in destructive cricket nets session
5
Caroline Wozniacki crushes Kiwi youngster to advance at ASB Classic
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:14

Jordie Barrett shows off big hitting in destructive cricket nets session
00:15

'Out of nowhere' - David Warner fires back at umpire over five-run penalty
00:32

Black Caps confident in 'plenty more' runs for NZ's best Ross Taylor

Shane Warne's bushfire relief auction passes $300,000 in less than 24 hours