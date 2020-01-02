'Hope the Kiwis don't come back' - Aussie writer tears into Black Caps after thrashing

The Black Caps' huge Test series loss to Australia has been picked apart by local media, slamming the Kiwi side's dismal showing over the last month.

Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

With defeats coming by 296-runs in Perth, 247-runs in Melbourne, and 279-runs in Sydney, the Black Caps head back to home soil with their tails between their legs, now hastily preparing for their next contest against world number one India.

Arriving in Australia anticipating a series to remember, including a first Boxing Day Test in 32 years, the Black Caps looked nothing like the number two ranked side in the world, slipping to number three in the aftermath, overtaken by their conquerors.

Writing for Fox Sports, cricket scribe Tom Morris didn't hold back in his assessment of Australia's whitewashing of the Black Caps.

Read more: Gary Stead admits Black Caps' confidence taken 'bit of a knock' after Test series loss to Aussies

"For all New Zealand's endeavour, good bloke-ness, right attitude, friendly nature and Neil Wagner, cricket fans will hope the Kiwis don't come back until they can offer more of a contest," Morris says.

Black Caps hopeful of avoiding another 32-year wait for next Australia series

"They've been badly humbled by ruthless Australian XI. If there is one thing Justin Langer's teams have always been, it's well-drilled. They deserve credit for their clean sweep."

'They kept coming' – Australia impressed by Black Caps' fight in series whitewash

"They simply weren't good enough – not even close – which was a shame because Test cricket needs close contests to prosper. Luckily for Cricket Australia, the next two summers will be blockbuster affairs with India and then England due to tour.