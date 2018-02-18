 

Hamilton catch-a-million winner to follow through on promise he made mates to share $50,000 prize money

The latest Tui catch-a-million winner is keeping a promise he made his friends to split the $50,000 prize money he won at last night's T20 between the Black Caps and England.

One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

Rudi Bosman told Radio Sport this morning he and two friends made a pre-game deal about what they would do if the situation arose.

"The three of us went down there and we'd seen the footage from previous games and knew it's always a scramble trying to catch the ball," Bosman said.

"I being the tallest said I should wear it [Tui Catch a Million shirt] and then we'll just share the money, so I get a bit of it.

"It's not worth losing friends over."

There were more discussions once the trio were inside the grounds - another key moment in the thrilling tale.

"When we came in, we were sitting higher up the bank first. After discussing it, we said 'I don't think it's going to carry all the way up there, let's move down'."

And so cometh the man, cometh the hour - England's Dawid Malan smashed Colin Munro's ball over wide long in the ninth over with Bosman patiently waiting on the grass hill with his right hand out.

Bosman said he saw his catch "all the way", becoming the third spectator this summer to win the $50,000.

Barely 48 hours earlier, 20-year-old student Mitchell Grimstone came away with a ripper at Eden Park during the match against Australia.

​Dunedin builder Craig Dougherty was the first winner of the summer though, taking a one-hander in the one-day international against Pakistan on January 13.

The promotion runs through every Black Caps limited overs international this summer.

