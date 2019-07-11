'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win

The Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi-final performance has drawn praise from every corner of the cricketing world and even parts beyond that.

The Black Caps booked a spot in the World Cup final this morning after beating India by 18 runs in their two-day semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The win was spurred on by a brilliant opening with the bowling which saw India's batting stars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dismissed early, leaving the top-seeded side at 24/4.

Despite a late comeback attempt from MS Dhoni, the side held on to defend their total of 239 and earned plenty of applause for their efforts.

Former Black Caps were some of the first to get in on the action.

There was also congratulations from the Indian masses as well, with IPL teams reaching out to congratulate the Black Caps on back-to-back finals appearances.

There was also some appreciation shown from the White Ferns.

Some of India's greats were a bit more heartbroken by the defeat but still showed respect to the Kiwi side.

Current and former New Zealand politicians fought off the yawns to witness the historic moment as well.

Even Kiwi athletes and commentators from other sporting codes got in on the action.

The win means the Black Caps will play either Australia or England for the title with the second finalist to be found out tonight at Edgbaston.