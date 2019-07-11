TODAY |

'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup

The Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi-final performance has drawn praise from every corner of the cricketing world and even parts beyond that.

The Black Caps booked a spot in the World Cup final this morning after beating India by 18 runs in their two-day semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The win was spurred on by a brilliant opening with the bowling which saw India's batting stars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dismissed early, leaving the top-seeded side at 24/4.

Despite a late comeback attempt from MS Dhoni, the side held on to defend their total of 239 and earned plenty of applause for their efforts.

Former Black Caps were some of the first to get in on the action.

There was also congratulations from the Indian masses as well, with IPL teams reaching out to congratulate the Black Caps on back-to-back finals appearances.

There was also some appreciation shown from the White Ferns.

Some of India's greats were a bit more heartbroken by the defeat but still showed respect to the Kiwi side.

Current and former New Zealand politicians fought off the yawns to witness the historic moment as well.

Even Kiwi athletes and commentators from other sporting codes got in on the action.

The win means the Black Caps will play either Australia or England for the title with the second finalist to be found out tonight at Edgbaston.

And one Black Cap is already up for the challenge.

Your playlist will load after this ad

India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men. Source: SKY
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
Black Caps blast India's top order to clinch Cricket World Cup final spot in unbelievable 18-run win
2
England's Ben Stokes, second right, celebrates the catch of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
England out to turn ODI dominance into maiden World Cup title
3
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
4
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.
All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
5
Tedesco combined with Blake Ferguson down the right wing to seal a 26-20 win.
James Tedesco finishes stunning long-range try to give NSW Origin series win in final minute
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15
India weren't shy before the match to say how crucial the Kiwi skipper's dismissal was and they showed it when they got it.

Rain forces World Cup semi between India, Black Caps into second day
Eoin Morgan supported the Black Caps' captain ahead of tonight's clash in Durham.

Rain likely to play a factor as Black Caps square off with India in World Cup semi final
01:07
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to get a better understanding of the Indian superstar.

India's media analyse the swagger radiating from Virat Kohli - 'Two more games and he's got immortality'
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to find out about the fun but serious exercise.

Soccer volleyball: The bizarre warm-up the Black Caps use to get 'competitive juices flowing'