Glenn Phillips stars in Black Caps crushing victory over West Indies with rapid century, NZ take the series

The Black Caps have posted a 72 run victory over West Indies today to claim the T20 series with a game to spare.

They were largely helped by Glenn Phillips who starred in both innings with a 46 ball century, a run out and two catches.

Relive the action with 1 NEWS' live updates below.

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand celebrates his century during game two of the International Twenty20 series between New Zealand and the West Indies at Bay Oval on November 29, 2020 in Tauranga. Source: Getty

WI: 159/9 (20/20 overs) Thomas 0, Paul 19

And that will do it. A 72 run victory for the Black Caps. Such a dominant performance from New Zealand with the West Indies fate almost sealed after the first innings. West Indies just couldn't keep anyone at the crease long enough to get their eye in. That can also be put down to an incredible effort in the field from the Black Caps. Despite setting a large target there was no complacency in the field. Coupled with a strong bowling display New Zealand's all round performance is to be commended. The Black Caps will look to carry on their fine form tomorrow when they return to the Bay Oval to do it all again.

WI: 159/9 (19/20 overs) Thomas 0, Paul 19

Keemo Paul goes large with two big sixes on Southee but they will have no influence on the outcome of the game. One more over left but the win is in the bag for the Black Caps. Windies will be trying to minimise their losing margin now.

WI: 144/9 (18/20 overs) Thomas 0, Paul 4

Cottrell out! Jamieson cramps Cottrell up as he tries to advance down the wicket and turn the ball through the leg side. The ball goes straight up and Siefert takes the catch.

WI: 140/8 (16.4/20 overs) Cottrell 0, Paul 2

Phillips takes another catch! Not quite as spectacular as his last but he sure is having a ripper of a day. A century, two catches and a runout. Southee claims the wicket of Allen and he heads to the sheds for 15.

WI: 132/7 (15.5/20 overs) Allen 8, Paul 0

ROVMAN POWELL OUT! Clean Bowled! Not much to be said for that one. Sheer pace from Ferguson and the ball crashes into the stumps. Powell goes for 9 runs. West Indies fate is all but sealed. A required run rate of over 25 runs is near impossible.

WI: 113/6 (14/20 overs) Allen 0, Powell 0

HETMYER IS CAUGHT. The wrongun from Sodhi jutts back into Hetmyer and he can't get enough power into the shot as he tries to play against the spin. Santner charges in from the deep point boundary to scoop up the airy cut shot. A great diving catch.

WI: 107/5 (12.5/20 overs) Hetmyer 22, Powell 0

POLLARD OUT! Santner will be relieved with that. Pollard just slapped him for three sixes in a row with a show of sheer strength. He tries to make it four in a row but he finds Southee who catches the ball at long off while tip-toeing along the boundary rope. Pollard goes for 28. Windies nearing the end of their batting depth now.

WI: 88/4 (12/20 overs) Hetmyer 22, Pollard 10

Sodhi let off some of the pressure there. Three wides and then a lofted pie got the punishment it deserved. Dispatched by Pollard over midwicket for six.

WI: 77/4 (11/20 overs) Hetmyer 21, Pollard 3

Ferguson is keeping the Windies batsmen at bay with some extreme pace and accuracy. Only three runs off that over. Windies need 18 an over now. 162 more runs from just 54 balls is the mission for Pollard and Hetmyer but some tight bowling is making that difficult.

WI: 72/4 (9.3/20 overs) Hetmyer 19, Pollard 0

POORAN OUT! He tries to hit over midwicket but tops it, and Santner takes an easy catch off his own bowling. Pooran smoked a six two balls earlier but the big shots don't matter right now. No batsman is sticking around long enough to steady the West Indies innings. Pooran departs for 7 and the captain Kieron Pollard comes in. Windies will be hoping he can lead by example.

WI: 60/3 (8.2/20 overs) Hetmyer 13, Pooran 0

WHAT A CATCH FROM GLENN PHILLIPS! MAYERS IS GONE! It's the Glenn Phillips show today. Mayers heaves slog shot over cow corner, Phillips standing at deep midwicket, sprints at the ball and takes a spectacular catch in mid-air. Rapturous applause from the crowd as a good day for Phillips just gets better. Mayers goes for 20. West Indies chances of a win are fading as each over passes.

WI: 51/2 (7/20 overs) Hetmyer 13, Mayers 12

Ferguson steams in again with more pace. Still managing to hit the early 150's. A lot of his deliveries are short but only one gets dispatched for four. A relatively economical over, goes for 7 runs.

WI: 44/2 (6/20 overs) Hetmyer 8, Mayers 11

Santner comes on as a change of pace. Mayers realises the task at hand and goes aerial twice, desperately looking for boundaries. One four and one six. Santner goes for 13 off that over.

WI: 31/2 (5/20 overs) Hetmyer 7, Mayers 1

Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack and finishes his over hitting some serious speed. His last three balls clocked at over 150km/h! Thats rapid! He's hitting the deck hard as well with Hetmyer wearing one on the lid. No injury but goes through the standard concussion test.

WI: 28/2 (3.3/20 overs) Hetmyer 6, Mayers 0

FLETCHER RUN OUT! A direct hit at the stumps from the hero of the first innings, Glenn Phillips! He has been electric in the field so far, even after his mammoth innings. Phillips swoops in at point with a one-handed pickup and throws mid stride at the stumps. Fletcher is well out of his crease and departs for 20.

WI: 26/1 (3/20 overs) Hetmyer 6, Fletcher 19

Just one run off the previous over. Fletcher is wasting no time though, crushing a six deep over midwicket. Southee goes for 15 runs off his over as Fletcher comes out swinging.

WI: 10/1 (1.1/20 overs) Hetmyer 0, Fletcher 10

BRANDON KING GONE! GOLDEN DUCK! Kyle Jamieson steams in for his first ball, in-swings it a mile and King misses the ball completely. Clean bowled!

WI: 10/0 (1/20 overs) King 0, Fletcher 10

Not a bad start for West Indies. 10 off the first over as Fletcher's first scoring shot is a six, over midwicket. A couple of twos as well for Fletcher.

NZ: 238/3 (20/20 overs) Taylor 0, Conway 65

Glenn Phillips out! Not an ideal end for Phillips. He let out a scream the ball before as he collapsed in pain. It looked frighteningly similar to what happened last week when he dislocated his knee cap while smashing a six. The physios come out to tend to him and he bravely plays on, but is dismissed the very next ball with just one ball left in the match. He goes via a skyed cut shot to point. 108 runs off 51 balls and he gets a well deserved standing ovation from the crowd. They crossed before he was dismissed meaning Taylor has to walk out to the middle to watch Conway face one ball. New Zealand set a huge total of 238 and the Windies really have their work cut out for them now.

NZ: 228/2 (19/20 overs) Phillips 100, Conway 64

PHILLIPS BRINGS UP A TON! What a knock, off just 46 balls - the fastest century from a Black Cap. Phillips lets out a triumphant yell as he cuts through point to claim a single and his first century in international T20 cricket. 8 sixes and 8 fours. Conway also smashes a six off the last ball of the over as Oshane Thomas goes for 13 runs in that over. Last over coming up but the Black Caps are already sitting comfortably with a solid total.

NZ: 217/2 (18/20 overs) Phillips 98, Conway 55

Phillips' century will have to wait as it's Conway's time to shine. The Black Caps new comer brings up his first 50 in international cricket in just his second game as a Black Cap, with a huge six. He also brings up the 150-run partnership between himself and Conway. A trio of sixes and two fours Conway in that over. Windies are just bleeding runs and their extras count isn't helping them either.

NZ: 193/2 (17/20 overs) Phillips 98, Conway 31

Phillips gets caught at long-on but it the ball was clearly over waist-height. Square leg umpire failed to call the no-ball so they go up stairs to have the dismissal overturned. Cottrell really undoing his previous hard work with four extras in that over. Phillips moves to two runs shy of a century after three fours and a six in that over. Cottrell goes for 25 in an over to forget.

NZ: 168/2 (16/20 overs) Phillips 80, Conway 30

Keemo Paul's over slows New Zealand down a bit with just 8 runs concedeed, however its mainly due to Phillips eagerness to go after another switch hit. The pair still manage to rotate the strike well.

NZ: 160/2 (15/20 overs) Phillips 73, Conway 29

Phillips plays a lofted drive over long on for another six. Still a decent over from Cottrell though, going for nine runs. Mostly well placed deliveries that over.

NZ: 151/2 (14/20 overs) Phillips 65, Conway 28

No need for Phillips to get his eye back in. He plays a classy, well timed cut shot through cover for four. Same goes for Conway as he throws his hands at a good length ball outside off, sending it over the rope for six.

3:40pm - NZ: 140/2 (13.2/20 overs) Phillips 60, Conway 22

The covers come off, a few laps of the oval with the hessian roll from the ground staff and the players are now making their way back out to the middle! Clear skies at the Bay Oval now. Hopefully that's the last of the stoppages.

3:25pm - NZ: 140/2 (13.2/20 overs) Phillips 60, Conway 22

The umpires whip the bails off as the showers haven't stopped for some time now. Covers come out and we will have a little break in play. West Indies will, no doubt, embrace the break and head to the sheds to regather. This could help slow the Black Caps momentum.

NZ: 137/2 (13/20 overs) Phillips 60, Conway 19

Phillips brings up his 50! He absolutely tees off on Allen this over with three sixes in a row! A mixture of elegant shots and brutish slogs but they all look just as spectacular. He ends the over with a switch hit. Completely changes his stance from right-handed to left, hitting in the air with a sweep getting a one-bounce four. 24 from that over and New Zealand are scoring with ease right now.

NZ: 113/2 (12/20 overs) Phillips 38, Conway 18

Conway and Phillips bring up their 50-run partnership. Both playing a well balanced innings, capitalising on the deep field setting with some quick singles and doubles. A few misfields as well don't help their cause. That ball might be getting a soapy covering now there's a bit of moisture on the outfield. It's still a T20 though and fireworks are expects. Phillips hits back over the head of Rovman Powell for his third six of the innings. Powell goes for nine runs that over.

NZ: 102/2 (11/20 overs) Phillips 30, Conway 17

Phillips punishes Keemo Paul this over. Sloppy bowling with 18 runs conceded. Phillips hits another six with a pull shot between midwicket and deep square leg, as well as two fours in that over. Black Caps now starting to pick up some momentum.

NZ: 84/2 (10/20 overs) Phillips 15, Conway 15

A quiet over off Allen before this, conceding just three runs. This over however, Pollard goes for 14 as Phillips and Conway rotate the strike well. Both players starting to play some shots now with a four from Conway and then a well struck six between deep square leg and fine leg from Phillips at the end of the over. A bit of drizzle starting up again, could cause some grief for the bowlers as the ball picks up some surface moisture.

NZ: 66/2 (8/20 overs) Phillips 7, Conway 6

Kieron Pollard brings himself on in place of Oshane Thomas. Conway and Phillips now just starting to find their feet out in the middle, noodling a few singles and doubles. Phillips slaps a four over midwicket as well. Didn't get all of it, but he hit it hard enough for it to make the rope with one bounce.

NZ: 53/2 (6.2/20 overs) Phillips 0, Conway 0

Another wicket for the Windies! Guptill goes, caught behind off the bowling of Fabian Allen. The off-spinner pitches the ball on middle and gets a bit of turn on the green deck. Guptill looks to glance behind square leg but gets the faintest edge and Pooran goes up for the appeal. The umpire doesn't like it but the decision is reviewed and overturned. Guptill gone for 34. Two quick wickets and now the West Indies are in the driver's seat.

NZ: 49/1 (5.4/20 overs) Guptill 30, Conway 0

WICKET! An odd dismissal. Seifert skips a few paces to his left setting up a flick shot over his shoulder toward fine leg. He completely botches it and hits the ball straight into his stumps. Oshane Thomas gets the first wicket of the game. A few balls earlier Guptill hit another six with a clever ramp shot over third man.

NZ: 41/0 (5/20 overs) Guptill 23, Seifert 17

Keemo Paul comes on in place of Cottrell. He goes for 15 runs as Guptill begins to play some shots. A huge six over long on and a four for Guptill. A four for Seifert as well.

NZ: 26/0 (4/20 overs) Guptill 13, Seifert 12

Mayers has already been pulled out of the attack for now. Oshane Thomas picks up from where he left off though with Seifert clearing the inner ring twice with two fours. Thomas goes for nine runs that over.

NZ: 17/0 (3/20 overs) Guptill 13, Seifert 3

Guptill survives an LBW appeal from Cottrell, they go to review the decision but it's found to be pitching outside. Cottrell only going for two in that over, applying the pressure early on from this end.

NZ: 15/0 (2/20 overs) Guptill 12, Seifert 2

Kieron Pollard drops a catch in cover. Didn't even touch it but an easy early dismissal gone begging for the Windies. They may pay for that later on. Two fours from Guptill though and Kyle Mayers goes for 11 off his first over.

NZ: 4/0 (1/20 overs) Guptill 4, Seifert 0

A good opening over for the West Indies just four runs off. Guptill goes aerial early, hitting over point for a boundary. Other than that, relatively tight bowling from Sheldon Cottrell.

2:00pm: After a long delay due to a wet outfield, the covers have finally been pulled off and the toss has taken place. West Indies win the toss and elect to bowl first in fairly overcast and mild conditions. We could be seeing a few delays today with showers on the cards throughout the day. Just starting to drizzle again but hopefully we can kick things off soon.

Getting off to a great start last week with a five wicket win over the West Indies, the Black Caps will be looking to wrap up the series today in what is the second match of their three match T20 series.

One to watch today will be Devon Conway who impressed in his first international appearance on Friday with a solid 41-run innings.