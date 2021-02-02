Finn Allen on Black Caps selection standby after sensational Super Smash season

Finn Allen's 512 runs in this season's Super Smash have not been enough to guarantee a spot in the Black Caps squad for the upcoming T20 series against Australia, but he may still make his debut if Martin Guptill is declared unfit.

Firebirds' Finn Allen celebrates 50 runs against the Central Stags at the Basin Reserve. Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old was the leading tournament run scorer, and wowed crowds around the country with his ball-striking, scoring his runs at a breathtaking 193 strike rate.

The Wellington Firebirds opener has been called in as an injury cover for Martin Guptill, in case the latter fails a fitness test prior to the start of the five-match series starting on February 22.

The remainder of the squad is much the same as the one seen against the West Indies and Pakistan earlier in the summer.

Kane Williamson will lead the side, while Trent Boult makes a return to the T20 side.

Black Caps T20 squad v Australia