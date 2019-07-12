TODAY |

Exclusive with Black Caps hero Martin Guptill on game-winning run-out of India's MS Dhoni

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup

As his Cricket World Cup threatened to go out with a whimper, Black Caps opening batsman Martin Guptill produced one of the most significant pieces of play in New Zealand history to book a spot in the tournament's final.

As MS Dhoni played a short ball from Lockie Ferguson off his hip into the leg side, the Indian wicketkeeper turned to try and steal a second run - until Guptill swooped.

Coming in from deep fine leg, Guptill picked the ball up in one hand, before throwing down the stumps to catch Dhoni just centimetres out of his ground. From there the Black Caps' stranglehold on the match didn't relent, booking their spot in Sunday's final with an 18-run win.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

The Black Caps opener sat down for an exclusive chat with 1 NEWS Sport's Guy Heveldt, opening up about his ups, downs and everything else in between from his time at the 2019 World Cup in England.

Catch Guy's exclusive interview with Martin Guptill tonight on 1 NEWS from 6pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps opener sat down with 1 NEWS' Guy Heveldt in London to discuss his moment of magic. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sam Cane leaves the field after a historic win to Ireland. New Zealand All Blacks v Ireland test match rugby at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. Saturday 5 November 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Sam Cane to captain All Blacks, SBW part of travelling side to face Argentina
2
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
3
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.
All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
4
Barrett informed both Perenara and Dane Coles of his decision a few days before it went public.
'He was a man I had to keep in the loop' – Beauden Barrett said it was 'difficult' telling TJ Perenara of move
5
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".
Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
James Maloney.

'I'm not getting any younger' - James Maloney hints at NRL exit
02:06
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".

Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India

Chase star calls Black Caps 'overperforming dicks' in cheeky jibe at win over India

01:24
Away in Argentina, the All Blacks will have one eye on the cricket on Sunday.

'What time's the final?' The All Blacks' Cricket World Cup dilemma