Exclusive with Black Caps hero Martin Guptill on game-winning run-out of India's MS Dhoni

As his Cricket World Cup threatened to go out with a whimper, Black Caps opening batsman Martin Guptill produced one of the most significant pieces of play in New Zealand history to book a spot in the tournament's final.

As MS Dhoni played a short ball from Lockie Ferguson off his hip into the leg side, the Indian wicketkeeper turned to try and steal a second run - until Guptill swooped.

Coming in from deep fine leg, Guptill picked the ball up in one hand, before throwing down the stumps to catch Dhoni just centimetres out of his ground. From there the Black Caps' stranglehold on the match didn't relent, booking their spot in Sunday's final with an 18-run win.

The Black Caps opener sat down for an exclusive chat with 1 NEWS Sport's Guy Heveldt, opening up about his ups, downs and everything else in between from his time at the 2019 World Cup in England.