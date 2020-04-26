England star Jofra Archer loses his Cricket World Cup winners medal

England fast bowler Jofra Archer says he's lost his Cricket World Cup winners medal he won in the final against the Black Caps last July.

Jofra Archer. Source: Photosport

The fast bowler fessed up to the misplaced medal on a BBC radio show, according to SKY Sport UK,

"I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that," he told Radio 5 Live.

England were declared winners of the World Cup after a boundary countback when the teams were tied after Super Over at Lord's.

"I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there's no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it.

"I know it should be in the house so I will keep my eyes out for it but I've gone mad looking for it already."