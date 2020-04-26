TODAY |

England star Jofra Archer loses his Cricket World Cup winners medal

Source:  1 NEWS

England fast bowler Jofra Archer says he's lost his Cricket World Cup winners medal he won in the final against the Black Caps last July.

Jofra Archer. Source: Photosport

The fast bowler fessed up to the misplaced medal on a BBC radio show, according to SKY Sport UK,

"I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that," he told Radio 5 Live.

England were declared winners of the World Cup after a boundary countback when the teams were tied after Super Over at Lord's.

"I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there's no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it.

"I know it should be in the house so I will keep my eyes out for it but I've gone mad looking for it already."

Archer says he has spent most of his Covid-19 lockdown looking for the medal.

