DRS denies NZ debutant Daryl Mitchell his maiden Test wicket as England fight back on day three

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand has gone wicketless before lunch on day three as England wrestled themselves back into the second Test, reaching 142/2 at Seddon Park, 233 behind the Black Caps.

Joe Root and Rory Burns raise their 50-run partnership against the Black Caps in Hamilton Source: Photosport

Resuming their first innings at 39/2, England's overnight pair of captain Joe Root and Rory Burns got to work erasing New Zealand's lead of 336 runs.

Dropped twice in the evening session yesterday, Burns came out with a point to prove, taking the attack to the Black Caps' bowlers.

The left-hander reached his half century off 97 balls in an innings that featured eight boundaries.

At the other end, and with questions over his captaincy, Root was out to prove his worth as one of Test cricket's modern day greats.

He and Burns would add 100 runs for the third wicket fom 207 balls.

Debutant Daryl Mitchell appeared to have claimed the wicket of the England captain before lunch with Root given out strangled down the legside through to keeper BJ Watling.

The decision would be overturned by DRS with the ball having come off the batsman's thigh pad.

After the reprieve, Root would reach his half century, his 46th in Test cricket.

The England captain was particularly patient having faced 145 balls to bring up the milestone.

Burns and Root would bat through to the break, their partnership an unbeaten 118 runs - England claiming a moral victory from the opening session of day three in Hamilton.

Cricket
Black Caps
