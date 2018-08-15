'It is a dream come true' - Gary Stead appointed new Black Caps coach

New Black Caps coach Gary Stead admits he had mixed emotions when finding out he landed the head role to take over the men's national cricket team.
The Black Caps made the announcement this morning in Auckland that Stead has signed a two-year deal.
The 46-year-old received the news last week from New Zealand Cricket’s chief executive David White.
"Look when David rung me last week and discussed it there was a huge amount of emotions that went through the body," said Stead.
"Delight, I mean excitement, a little bit of trepidation I suppose as well because of the unknown.
"There are few positions around in the world where you get to coach at this level and I know it is going to be great challenge.
"Really sticking my hand and I’m going to give it my best shot."
Stead will take over as head coach from September 1 on a two-year deal. He replaces Mike Hesson who resigned in June.
"I used to think that coaching Canterbury was the dream job and being a Cantab was where I was looking to go but this is I guess part of my progression and something I guess up until recently haven't really thought about.
"But now I have got the opportunity it is a dream come true."
Stead is a former New Zealand Test player and has coached Canterbury and the White Ferns from 2013-2017.