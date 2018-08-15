 

'It is a dream come true' - Gary Stead appointed new Black Caps coach

New Black Caps coach Gary Stead admits he had mixed emotions when finding out he landed the head role to take over the men's national cricket team.

The Black Caps made the announcement this morning in Auckland that Stead has signed a two-year deal.

The 46-year-old received the news last week from New Zealand Cricket’s chief executive David White.

"Look when David rung me last week and discussed it there was a huge amount of emotions that went through the body," said Stead.

"Delight, I mean excitement, a little bit of trepidation I suppose as well because of the unknown.

"There are few positions around in the world where you get to coach at this level and I know it is going to be great challenge.

"Really sticking my hand and I’m going to give it my best shot."

Stead will take over as head coach from September 1 on a two-year deal. He replaces Mike Hesson who resigned in June.

"I used to think that coaching Canterbury was the dream job and being a Cantab was where I was looking to go but this is I guess part of my progression and something I guess up until recently haven't really thought about.

"But now I have got the opportunity it is a dream come true."

Stead is a former New Zealand Test player and has coached Canterbury and the White Ferns from 2013-2017.

England cricket player Ben Stokes was found not guilty today after saying during his trial he was acting in self-defence when he knocked out two men in a street fight.

At Bristol Crown Court, Stokes closed his eyes and then looked up at the conclusion of the case that cost him his role as vice captain of England's national cricket team.

Stokes missed England's Ashes tour of Australia because of the incident, but he was still the most expensive overseas recruit in the annual player auction for the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition this year when the Rajasthan Royals paid $1.95 million.

Stokes will join up with the national team for the third test against India, which starts Saturday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court on August 6, 2018 in Bristol, England. Ben Stokes, 27, Ryan Ali, 28 and Ryan Hale, 27, are jointly charged with affray outside a Bristol night club on September 25 last year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court. Source: Getty

Prosecutors wanted to charge Stokes with two counts of assault over the fracas near a nightclub last year in the southwest English city.

But the judge would only allow him to stand trial on another charge which meant the jury had to be satisfied Stokes' fight with two men endangered people nearby. Stokes was cleared in a unanimous verdict.

During a night out with England teammates after a match against the West Indies last September, Stokes had at least 10 drinks in the hours before the fight unfolded.

A nightclub doorman, who said he was verbally abused by Stokes, said the cricket player also mimicked the mannerisms and voices of two gay men outside the entrance.

But further down the street, Stokes said he heard two men directing anti-gay slurs at the duo he had encountered at the club and came to their defence.

"I felt under threat by these two and felt I had to do whatever it was to keep myself and others around me safe," Stokes said.

"I didn't know, they could be carrying more weapons on them. They could decide to attack me at any time if I was to turn my back on either of these two. At all times I felt under threat from these two."

Ryan Ali, whose eye socket was fractured by Stokes, was also found not guilty today. Another of the accused men, Ryan Hale, was found not guilty during the trial on the direction of the judge.

