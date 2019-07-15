'I don't know how we lost it' - 1 NEWS reporter hugs heartbroken young Black Caps fan after World Cup loss

A young Black Caps fan who got to watch this morning's thrilling final live at Lord's couldn't believe the Cricket World Cup final was eventually decided by which team had the most boundaries.

1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt was catching up with fans as they piled out of the home of cricket after England won this morning's finale when he came across a young supporter in full Black Caps attire.

The youngster said the match was "unbelievable".

"I just can't believe it. It can't be decided on boundaries, that's ridiculous."

Both the Black Caps and England scored 241 runs in this morning's match, sending the game to a super over to try and find a winner.

However, even after completing the extra over each the scores remained tied, meaning the champion was decided on the rarely-used rule that should scores still be even after the super over, the team which hit the most boundaries in the match is deemed the winning.

England comfortably won their first world title as a result, out-slogging the Black Caps 24 boundaries to 16.

The young fan also struggled with the Black Caps' loss on other fronts.

"I don't know how we lost it from such a strong position," he said.

"86-for-four, you can't lose it from there can you... but obviously you can."

Reliving the loss appeared to upset the youngster, leading Heveldt to give him a hug and tell him it'd be alright.