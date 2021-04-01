Devon Conway's golden debut summer second to none

There has only been one name on the lips of every Black Caps fan this summer: Devon Conway.

Devon Conway. Source: Photosport

The Wellington left-hand batsman left many in awe of his talents as he racked up a series of brilliant performances since making his international debut in November.

In 14 T20s against the West Indies, Australia and Bangladesh, Conway blasted 473 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 151, including four fifties and a high score of 99 not out.

That form translated to the 50-over format too - Conway named player of the series against Bangladesh after scoring 225 runs at an average of 75 in the three-game series.

Combine the numbers and the 29-year-old South African import has notched 698 runs at a breathtaking average of 63, stamping his claim as an automatic selection for the Black Caps going forward.

So how do his numbers stack up to the debut seasons of some of New Zealand's greatest batsmen in the modern era?

Martin Guptill 2008/09 18 games 635 runs @ 39.7 1 100 3 50s

Martin Guptill raises his bat after scoring a hundred on ODI debut against the West Indies in 2009. Source: Photosport

A fresh-faced 22-year-old Guptill made an instant impact for the Black Caps on his ODI debut in January 2009, when he smashed his way to 122 not out against the West Indies at his home ground of Eden Park.

His maintained his one day form throughout the summer, going on to score 448 runs at an average of 56.

However, he struggled in the other formats.

In three Tests against India, Guptill could only muster 126 runs at just 27.2, while three T20s only garnered 51 runs.

However, there was certainly promise, and although he has never been able to crack the longer format, Guptill has become one of New Zealand's greatest ever white ball cricketers.

Ross Taylor 2006/07 24 games 685 runs @ 32.6 2 100s 3 50s

Ross Taylor plays a cover drive on his way to his maiden ODI ton against Sri Lanka in 2006. Source: Photosport

Taylor first broke into the Black Caps at the backend of the 2006 season, but it was the following summer where the former Palmerston North Boys star began to make waves.

Playing in his home province for the first ODI of the summer at Napier, Taylor hit an unbeaten 128 against Sri Lanka.

A hundred and two fifties in Australia followed, Taylor's talent clear for all to see, but he still took some time to make those scores consistently - a feat he certainly mastered over the years.

Kane Williamson 2010/11 20 games 651 runs @ 31 2 100s 2 50s

Kane Williamson on Test debut in 2010. Source: Photosport

The current Black Caps skipper barely looked old enough to drive, never mind play international cricket, when he first broke into the national set-up in 2010.

A hundred on Test debut in India at the age of 20 was a teaser of what was to come in what has been a stellar career to date.

But even Williamson had his struggles in his early days.

While two more Test fifties and an ODI hundred followed, so did several single-digit scores, and he finished his debut summer averaging around 30 in both formats.

Jesse Ryder 2008/09 25 games 1231 runs @ 44 3 100s 6 50s

Jesse Ryder Source: Photosport

The bruising yet breathtakingly elegant left-hander was lethal for the Black Caps during the 2008/09 season, proving to be a perfect opening partner for Brendon McCullum in the shorter formats, as well as a game-changing middle-order batsman in the Test arena.

Three hundreds in six innings against India looked to be the beginning of a long and illustrious career for Ryder, before several misdemeanours and personal issues brought his international career to an unfortunate end in 2014.

As shown, Conway's efforts in his debut summer clearly surpass any start to the international careers of New Zealand's recent greats, but how about globally?

Well, there is one name that once began their international career in much the same way as Conway:

Michael Hussey 2005/06 36 games 1908 runs @ 70.66 4 100s 10 50s

Michael Hussey bats against New Zealand in 2007. Source: Photosport

It took Michael Hussey over a decade to make his Test debut, but he grabbed the opportunity with both hands in 2005, scoring three centuries in his first five Tests to cement his place in the Australian middle-order.

That form translated into the shorter formats too, as he hit nearly 800 ODI runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 98.

The then-30-year-old became the fastest player to 1000 test runs, and built up a stellar record over the following seven years despite his late start.