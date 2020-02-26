Devine's record against India gives White Ferns confidence going into crunch T20 World Cup clash

The White Ferns could take a huge step towards qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals if they beat India in Melbourne tomorrow night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a tough pool that also features Australia, one top side will inevitably miss the cut, but against India, the White Ferns have a few familiar aces up their sleeves.

Despite their win over favourites Australia, facing India shouldn't worry the White Ferns if Sophie Devine’s career record against them is anything to go by.

"They obviously had a big win against Australia first up which certainly ruffled a few feathers over here which is nice,” Devine said.

Devine’s averages against India with both bat and ball are better than across her overall career.

"I guess some teams you take more of a liking to but certainly hope that I can continue my form with bat and ball and help put the team into winning positions,” Devine said.

They've also have form against the Indians as a team, their last T20 series a 3-0 sweep in 2019.